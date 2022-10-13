This past week brought the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series that has absolutely made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ exclusive series not only introduced Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action in an epic way, but it further expanded the larger "Hulk" family — the cousin dynamic between Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the humans who make up their extended family, and Bruce's long-lost son, Skaar. Even before She-Hulk debuted, there was the question of whether or not the show could ultimately lead into some sort of Hulk-centric movie, whether it be World War Hulk or something else entirely. While that hypothetical movie has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, She-Hulk director and executive producer Kat Coiro would definitely be on board with helming the project.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO