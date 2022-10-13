Read full article on original website
BBC
Debbie Griggs: Remains found of woman murdered by husband in 1999
The remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered. Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs. Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Scarborough dog attack: Woman dragged to floor and bitten
A woman was dragged to the floor and bitten on the leg in a dog attack in North Yorkshire. The woman and her friend were walking their dogs in Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, on Monday morning when they were approached, police said. A dog, thought to be an English bull terrier,...
BBC
Mark Brown: Double murder-accused called himself ‘psychopath with a conscience’
A man accused of murdering two women described himself as a "psychopath with a conscience", a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, denies murdering Leah Ware, 33, from Hastings, East Sussex, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent. His trial heard a message allegedly sent by Mr Brown which the...
BBC
Woman found headless believed she was being healed by killer, court told
A woman whose headless body was found by holidaymakers in Devon said she was being "healed" by the woman accused of killing her, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, from Wembley, north-west London, was allegedly murdered and decapitated by Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, also in north-west London. The...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse told colleagues of baby death heartbreak, court told
A nurse accused of murdering babies told a colleague that taking a child to a mortuary in front of his crying father was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do", a court has heard. Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others...
BBC
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
BBC
Man jailed for killing friend he left abandoned outside Paisley hospital
A man who abandoned his friend to die outside a hospital from a knife wound which could have been treated has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years. Ben McCulloch stabbed Stephen Quigley, 26, at his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on 23 March 2021. He left his friend outside the Royal...
BBC
Plea over wheelchair taken from Birmingham garden
A woman has appealed for the return of her wheelchair after it was taken from her front garden. Laura Birchenough said she had been left "trapped at home and devastated" without the chair. It was taken from the front garden of her home in Kings Heath, Birmingham, on Sunday after...
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Family of hit and run victim thank community
The family of a woman killed in a hit and run crash has thanked the local community for its support. Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed on 9 October in Oswestry, Shropshire, after a vehicle mounted a kerb in the early hours. Her family said the community had provided them with...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Mother begged 'don't let my baby die', trial hears
A mother begged medics "please don't let my baby die" as they tried to resuscitate him, the trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard. Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
BBC
All Folk'd Up musician Barry Mohan dies in road collision
A musician from County Tyrone has died in a road traffic collision, his representatives have said. Barry Mohan, 28, was a member of the popular country music band All Folk'd Up. The Audi A3 he was driving was in collision with a lorry on the Monaghan Road near Middletown, County...
