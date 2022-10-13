Foot traffic refers to how many people walk past, around, or through your store. This data lets you understand the pedestrian activity in your area, including peak traffic periods, local demographics, and the efficacy of your store initiatives. Studying foot traffic in an area before you open your store can help you choose the best location for your business and cater your in-store experience to the people that are already in the area. Understanding foot traffic inside an existing store can help you improve your layout, merchandising, and staffing levels.

