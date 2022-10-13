Read full article on original website
Related
fitsmallbusiness.com
11 Tips for Choosing Real Estate Company Names (+ Examples)
Real estate company names are critical to your business success, as they define your brand, make you stand out from the competition, and help clients remember you. Real estate company names should represent a brokerage’s culture and mission and set the groundwork for growing the brand. The most effective real estate names have excellent recall—short and memorable names evoke emotions and highlight a brand’s unique selling point (USP).
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Determine Foot Traffic to Choose a Location & Drive Sales
Foot traffic refers to how many people walk past, around, or through your store. This data lets you understand the pedestrian activity in your area, including peak traffic periods, local demographics, and the efficacy of your store initiatives. Studying foot traffic in an area before you open your store can help you choose the best location for your business and cater your in-store experience to the people that are already in the area. Understanding foot traffic inside an existing store can help you improve your layout, merchandising, and staffing levels.
fitsmallbusiness.com
CRM Integration: The Ultimate Guide for Small Business
Turn your customer relationship management (CRM) software into a hub for sales, marketing, collaboration, and other activities through CRM integrations with the other apps for business use. In this article, we explore how CRM integrations work and dive into ways they can streamline your company’s customer management activities and workflows. We also discuss the seven most common integrations, including email, phone, and marketing automation.
"It Has Become The Standard By Which I Now Judge All Other Books": People Are Sharing The Best Books They've Ever Read (And I Can Confirm, Many Are Incredible)
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
Comments / 0