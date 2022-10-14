Read full article on original website
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
The Crown season 5 releases new character posters ahead of trailer launch
We're less than a month away from The Crown season 5 and Netflix has just treated fans to brand new character posters. The royal drama created by Peter Morgan will return for another instalment, introducing the older versions of some key players. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) takes over from...
Percy Jackson series adds The Flash and Shameless stars to cast
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new members to the cast, including stars from The Flash and Shameless US. As reported by Variety, wrestler and Arrowverse star Adam Copeland will play the God of War, Ares, in a recurring role. The synopsis describes his character as "handsome...
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
Doom Patrol casts Heroes star as DC villain
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined DC's Doom Patrol as a villain in the upcoming season. The actor, best known for playing the role of genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, will recur as Mr. 104. A biochemist who has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing,...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
Rings of Power star learned they were playing iconic Lord of the Rings villain after filming began
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. With the revelation that Halbrand is in fact the Dark Lord, Sauron, actor Charlie Vickers has said he didn’t initially realise he was playing the iconic villain. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vickers revealed that he wasn’t told he was...
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office
Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the horror trilogy of sequels to the original 1978 film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted in second place with £2.1 million. Another horror, Paramount’s “Smile,” collected £1.4 million in third position in its third weekend for a total of £7.2 million. In fourth place, in its fourth weekend, Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and...
The Watcher's Mia Farrow hopes real-life family don't see the series
The Watcher star Mia Farrow has said that she hopes the real-life family that the Netflix crime show is inspired by doesn't actually watch the series. Ryan Murphy's series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a married couple who move into their dream home but soon become plagued by a stalker who sends them threatening letters signed by "the Watcher."
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
Director Walter Hill Regrets Cutting Gay Gang the Dingos From 1979’s ‘The Warriors’
Dismissed by some critics upon its initial release in 1979, The Warriors has only grown in admiration over the years, and is now considered one of the most imitated studio films of all time. The film is credited with accelerating the rise of hip-hop culture, with its dialogue sampled by the likes of Ice Cube and Wu-Tang Clan. Its plot has inspired video games like Street Fighter. Its look has influenced everything from Michael Jackson videos to the movies of Jordan Peele. More from The Hollywood ReporterHuman Rights Campaign Accepts Donation From Disney Months After Turning It DownCynthia Erivo on Identifying...
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
“Everybody from Starland Was There”: The Hollywood Red Carpet Movie Premiere Turns 100
Exactly 100 years ago — on October 18, 1922 — Hollywood unrolled what has been cited as the inaugural modern movie premiere and red carpet proceeding. At the opening night of the Egyptian Theatre, heralding the silent film Douglas Fairbanks in Robin Hood, showman Sid Grauman set out to conjure movie magic before the reel ever started rolling. The red carpet cut through the theater’s 150-by-45-foot forecourt. The Hollywood Daily Citizen gushed that “the flood-lights of filmdom turned the night into brilliance brighter than noonday.…” Vehicles stretched along the street. Onlookers lined the walkway. Camera bulbs flashed. And suddenly Tinseltown had a sparkly new...
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
