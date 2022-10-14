Exactly 100 years ago — on October 18, 1922 — Hollywood unrolled what has been cited as the inaugural modern movie premiere and red carpet proceeding. At the opening night of the Egyptian Theatre, heralding the silent film Douglas Fairbanks in Robin Hood, showman Sid Grauman set out to conjure movie magic before the reel ever started rolling. The red carpet cut through the theater’s 150-by-45-foot forecourt. The Hollywood Daily Citizen gushed that “the flood-lights of filmdom turned the night into brilliance brighter than noonday.…” Vehicles stretched along the street. Onlookers lined the walkway. Camera bulbs flashed. And suddenly Tinseltown had a sparkly new...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO