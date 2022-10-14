Read full article on original website
Featured Artist Monica Loncola
Artist Monica Loncola paints striking floral and ocean images that reflect the patterns found in nature. Visit her website to enjoy more of her work. I was born with a passionate curiosity for the world around me and began drawing at the age of three. When creating, I find myself...
“Everybody from Starland Was There”: The Hollywood Red Carpet Movie Premiere Turns 100
Exactly 100 years ago — on October 18, 1922 — Hollywood unrolled what has been cited as the inaugural modern movie premiere and red carpet proceeding. At the opening night of the Egyptian Theatre, heralding the silent film Douglas Fairbanks in Robin Hood, showman Sid Grauman set out to conjure movie magic before the reel ever started rolling. The red carpet cut through the theater’s 150-by-45-foot forecourt. The Hollywood Daily Citizen gushed that “the flood-lights of filmdom turned the night into brilliance brighter than noonday.…” Vehicles stretched along the street. Onlookers lined the walkway. Camera bulbs flashed. And suddenly Tinseltown had a sparkly new...
