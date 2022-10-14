Read full article on original website
Is your focus a bit off? Canon introduce Precision Alignment Service to fix focus issues
Canon has announced its Precision Alignment Service to fix autofocus misalignment issues that may arise in both camera bodies and lenses. The service will restore optimal focussing to your camera gear if the point of focus seems to not quite be hitting the mark. Over time, heavy use of lenses...
Panasonic Japan has officially discontinued the Lumix LX100 II 4/3 sensor compact camera
Panasonic Japan has officially killed off the Lumix LX100 II. Released in 2018, this follow-up to the popular LX100 stood out amongst the compact camera competition by having the same large 20.3-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor as the Panasonic Lumix GX9. Capable of shooting 4K UHD video, with a built-in 24-75mm equivalent f/1.7-2.8 lens, the LX100 II also proved to be quite popular. But now its time has come to an end.
Luminar Neo’s upcoming Supersharp AI Extension eliminates motion and focus blur in your photos
Skylum has revealed a new Extension coming to Luminar Neo for Pro Plan subscribers and owners of the 2022 Extensions Pack next month. Several Extensions have been released already, including HDR merge, Noiseless AI, Upscale AI, AI Background Removal, and Focus Stacking. Following on with the theme of tackling some of the most common and frustrating problems, the new one takes aim at blur.
1970s Nikkor 58mm f/1.0 lens fetches record-breaking €187,500 in an auction
We’ve seen our fair share of record-breaking cameras and lenses in terms of prices. And now, Nikon has broken its own record with the highest-ever price its lens fetched at an auction. A super-rare 1970s Nikkor 58mm f/1.0 lens was sold for €187,500 (~$183,500) at the latest Wetzlar Camera...
Companies busted for using AI-generated portraits of fake employees
I’m pretty sure you all know by now that AI-generated faces are a thing. After all, we’ve already reached the stage where we can describe something in words and AI turns it into a photo or a video in seconds. So, it’s not surprising that AI portraits have found their purpose, and it’s even less surprising that it’s – deceptive.
Nitecore’s new BB2 camera cleaning tool really blows – with speeds up to 80km/h
Nitecore has announced the BB2, their new electronic photographer blower. No longer do you need to expend energy constantly squeezing the bulb of a rocket blower, now you just need to flick a switch to get air with speeds of up to 80km/h to blow the dust and other debris off your camera gear. It also features a built-in brush to help you dislodge that stubborn dirt.
