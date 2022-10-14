Nitecore has announced the BB2, their new electronic photographer blower. No longer do you need to expend energy constantly squeezing the bulb of a rocket blower, now you just need to flick a switch to get air with speeds of up to 80km/h to blow the dust and other debris off your camera gear. It also features a built-in brush to help you dislodge that stubborn dirt.

