Louisiana State

97.5 WTBD

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
TRAVEL
97.5 WTBD

12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine

How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
FOOD & DRINKS
97.5 WTBD

PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
HALLOWEEN
97.5 WTBD

For Now, NY’s New Guns Laws Remain Following Appeal from AG

As expected, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed an appeal and the state's new laws regarding concealed carry will remain in place for now. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby granted a temporary restraining order regarding New York's recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), which put new restrictions on where licensed gun holders can carry a firearm and the requirements needed to attain a concealed carry permit.
POLITICS
97.5 WTBD

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

 https://wtbdfm.com

