15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Ultimate Leaf-Peeping! Hop on One of These Northeast Mountain Ski Lifts
This is the gorgeous time of year in the Northeast. Travel up to the most popular ski mountains in Vermont and hop on a chair lift to get a birds-eye view of the fantastic fall foliage. Here are the top six mountain ski lifts to enjoy the view.
How Does New York State Rate For Owning Electric Cars?
There's been a lot of discussions lately about electric vehicles. To be honest, I don't know much about them, whether they are good or bad for the future or even if I will ever own a vehicle that runs partially or fully on electricity. My vehicles all run on gasoline,...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
For Now, NY’s New Guns Laws Remain Following Appeal from AG
As expected, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed an appeal and the state's new laws regarding concealed carry will remain in place for now. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby granted a temporary restraining order regarding New York's recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), which put new restrictions on where licensed gun holders can carry a firearm and the requirements needed to attain a concealed carry permit.
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
