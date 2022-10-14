ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State vs. Michigan at night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night. Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think. But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU and Michigan to Play at Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the second time since they began playing in 1898, Michigan and Michigan State will play their annual football game at night. This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, October 29th with a 7:30pm kick off in Ann Arbor and ABC will televise. Both teams have byes this week. Michigan is 7-0 and MSU is 3-4 but has beaten Michigan the past two years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Another Big Ten Honor For Windmon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third time this season, Michigan State defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon has been named the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Windmon registered 11 tackles and a pass interception in the Spartans’ 34-28 double overtime win at home this past Saturday against Wisconsin. He was named to similar honors in the first two games of the season, home wins over Western Michigan and Akron.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry. As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.
LANSING, MI
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Jackson, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Michigan Center High School football team will have a game with East Jackson High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JACKSON, MI
nbc25news.com

Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House

FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy