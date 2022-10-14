LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night. Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think. But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO