Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State vs. Michigan at night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night. Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think. But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid.
WILX-TV
MSU and Michigan to Play at Night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For just the second time since they began playing in 1898, Michigan and Michigan State will play their annual football game at night. This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, October 29th with a 7:30pm kick off in Ann Arbor and ABC will televise. Both teams have byes this week. Michigan is 7-0 and MSU is 3-4 but has beaten Michigan the past two years.
WILX-TV
Another Big Ten Honor For Windmon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third time this season, Michigan State defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon has been named the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Windmon registered 11 tackles and a pass interception in the Spartans’ 34-28 double overtime win at home this past Saturday against Wisconsin. He was named to similar honors in the first two games of the season, home wins over Western Michigan and Akron.
WILX-TV
In My View: It’s a different year for Michigan, Michigan State game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a different year for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game. They each have a bye week now so two weeks to prepare. Michigan is desperate for a win after two straight losses to MSU in the series. A win for MSU would go...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Holt tops East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia preps to visit Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week hasn’t failed yet to keep us on the edge of our seats. Friday, Holt upset East Lansing at home to clinch a share of the CAAC Blue with a 16-13 win over the Trojans. Next week, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
WILX-TV
Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry. As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
MSU’s Black Alumni Inc. celebrates 42 years of giving back
The celebration took place in the same ballroom where it all began In 1980.
Jackson, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jackson, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Michigan Center High School football team will have a game with East Jackson High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
nbc25news.com
Softball all-star game held at Berston Field House
FLINT, Mich. — It was All-Star Day at Berston Field House Sunday. October 16 was the 4th annual softball All-Star game against the Berston Inner-Softball League and the Michigan Army National Guard's All-Stars. The game started at 3:00 p.m. at the softball field. "To be honest, it's huge. It's...
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
Family, coaching paths lead Mike Boyd to Saginaw Hall of Fame
Despite his legacy, Mike Boyd didn’t intend to coach. But because of it, his intentions and destination were not the same. Boyd, 62, will join his father, Leo “Smokey” Boyd, and his uncle, Pat Boyd, in the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. The induction banquet is Sunday, Nov. 6, at Horizons Conference Center.
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
