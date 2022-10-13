Read full article on original website
Elton John cancels Nov. 4 concert at Minute Maid Park, thanks to the Astros advancing in playoffs
The Rocketman was scheduled for an appearance at the Juice Box, but a quick look at the calendar showed the Astros potentially being at home the same evening.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray having rookie season flashbacks: 'It’s tough out there right now'
Kyler Murray expressed his frustrations this season by comparing the Cardinals' offensive struggles to his rookie season.
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby
Daboll has surprising Giants believing they can win
The New York Giants have the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1, and that's not the most promising thing about this club
