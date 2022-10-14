Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – Lacks challenge, but sparks joy
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a smart evolution of its predecessor’s core systems that’s a great game for strategy newcomers that won’t challenge genre aficionados. I spent a lot of time playing Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It came out of nowhere and consumed my Switch for plenty of hours. Its smart walking back of tactics genre staples like bizarre percentages and clunky interfaces made it feel wholly unique among the genre it was inspired by.
dexerto.com
Inescapable Overwatch 2 bug traps players in spawn for over an hour
One of the newest bugs in Overwatch 2 is blocking players in the spawn point and as a result, creating game’s of Overwatch that are unable to be completed. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been full of bugs, glitches and server issues. And while developer Blizzard have released multiple patches and updates since launch to help combat these issues, players are still reporting new issues with the game.
dexerto.com
Aydan’s Warzone curse strikes again as Twitch star gets dev error in another $100K event
Although he was once the most dominant player in all of Warzone, Aydan just can’t seem to catch a break in 2022 as the Twitch star has once again been hindered by dev errors in yet another six-figure tournament. When Verdansk was in rotation, Aydan was the top dog...
dexerto.com
Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate
Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand “game-changing” UI feature for Support heroes
Support players are often the unsung heroes of Overwatch 2 and a simple UI addition could make their lives much easier. Overwatch 2 implements several series-altering changes, such as a free-to-play structure and 5v5 format. Both alterations raised eyebrows, however, more minor UI changes stirred up controversy. The Overwatch community...
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer Sasha Grey is hosting a radio station in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC
A brand new radio show was teased for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty, debuting popular Twitch streamer Sasha Grey as the main radio host and personality. Cyberpunk 2077 announced its new DLC, Phantom Liberty, earlier this year. Though developers haven’t revealed an official release date yet, the team has been showcasing their creative plans for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, specifically pertaining to its soundtrack.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer HisWattson pledges Twitch ad revenue to gamers in need
Popular Apex Legends Twitch streamer Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has pledged to give all of his advertising revenue from the site to gamers in need. Not every day on the internet can be a positive one. But it’s always great to see when some go the extra mile to do good in the world.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches
Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
dexerto.com
Simple Apex Legends trick turns Replicator into a deadly trap
Sometimes the last place you expect to find an enemy in a battle royale is above you. An Apex Legends player took advantage of that simple truth and revealed an easy trick. It’s an exciting time to be an Apex Legends player. Season 15 begins on November 1, and for the first time since Season 11, Respawn is adding a new map. The long-awaited feature, gifting, is also coming during Apex’s new season.
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite player recreates Kokiri Forest from Zelda in stunning Forge build
One Halo Infinite player has recreated Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in stunning detail using Forge build mode. While Halo Infinite has suffered numerous development setbacks following its launch in November 2021, fans have long been holding out hope for the game’s Forge mode.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode 128 trailer foreshadows the end of Ash’s story
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has released a new trailer for episode 128, and the flashbacks near the end of the clip indicate Ash’s journey could really be coming to a close after the championship conclusion. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has released a preview trailer and air date for episode 128 following...
dexerto.com
New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed: Abilities, release date
League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 — K’Sante. Riot has shared all the details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 163, including their abilities and release date.
dexerto.com
FaZe Booya reveals BP50 Warzone build so good it’s a “bug” in Season 5 Reloaded
FaZe Clan Warzone competitor Booya has revealed a Season 5 Reloaded build of the new BP50 assault rifle, claiming it’s so strong in Rebirth Island it’s basically a “bug”. As is the system Warzone fans have become accustomed to, new weapons from Vanguard continue to make...
dexerto.com
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway review – Cartoon chaos that’s unlikely to stick
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a frantic and fun way to hit the track as beloved cartoon characters, but it’s unlikely to live on as anything more than an occasional party game. A casual racer crammed full of iconic characters from your favorite animated childhood shows sounds...
dexerto.com
Warzone players furious as “invisible” enemies only show as shadows
Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious by “invisible” players that only appear as shadows in-game, but no one’s quite sure what causes it. In the two and a bit years that Warzone has been around, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have run into several issues with invisible players.
Comments / 0