Raleigh, NC

Raleigh City Council makes plans to honor 5 Hedingham shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Tuesday will mark five days since a mass shooting in Raleigh left five people dead with a moment of silence. As a memorial at the entrance to the Hedingham neighborhood continues to mount with letters, flowers and personal tributes, council members will recognize how the tragedy is impacting the community, opening up a conversation about next steps to address gun violence.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh mass shooting: Husband grieves loss of wife, dog

Tracey Howard shared his memories of his late wife, Nicole Connors. She was among the five people killed during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC
East Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood holds vigil for victims of shooting

The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a shooting in the neighborhood. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
RALEIGH, NC
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
Discussing gun safety after 2-year-old boy's accidental death

Johnston County sheriff's deputies found Warren Bennett Oser with a gunshot wound near a car on the property when they responded Sunday.
Five ways to enjoy Kerr Lake

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. Kerr Lake is a 50,000-acre reservoir that reaches into Virginia, known for its beautiful expanse of water, tree-lined shores and great family camping. The lake offers something for everyone, from boating to swimming that makes it the perfect place to cool off on a hot day. Let’s explore five great ways to enjoy Kerr Lake.
HENDERSON, NC
Honeysuckle Tea house shifts focus, closes to public

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill has decided to close its doors as a coffee and tea house. Owners made the announcement Monday on social media. "The Honeysuckle Tea House has served the community in many ways for more than a decade. While we have enjoyed serving the public by offering ‘open hours’ as a coffee and tea house, we have not been able to sustain profitability from this model. It is a bittersweet but necessary shift, that we will no longer have regular open hours for the public," owners wrote in an Instagram post.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Spring Lake mayor demands answers from state treasurer

Mayor Kia Anthony is calling for a one-on-one meeting with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to get some answers for the town. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
SPRING LAKE, NC
Artifacts help fallen Knightdale officer's family honor his life

While Ryan Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen his legacy grow exponentially in the past year. Reporter: Amanda LambPhotographer: Edward WilsonPhotographer: Chad FlowersWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
KNIGHTDALE, NC

