Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Related
Eater
This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia
Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
15 seconds that changed the San Francisco Bay Area: Devastation of the 1989 quake remembered
The San Francisco Bay Area was celebrating on October 17, 1989, as both home teams faced off against each other in Game 3 of the World Series. The mood lasted until 5:04 p.m. when the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.5 magnitude, shook for 15 seconds and changed the Bay Area forever.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County
City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
davisvanguard.org
“Lunar New Year Now a California Holiday”: Berkeley Students on Newsom’s New Bill
Gov. Newsom recently signed AB 2596, which officially enshrines Lunar New Year–historically celebrated by many Asian American students–as a holiday into California law. While the majority response is positive, some Cal students have conflicting opinions on what this means for their communities. First introduced back in Feb. of...
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
Food & Wine
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California
If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
48hills.org
The greedy landlords who want to undermine the future of City College
You have to wonder what kind of organization or industry would oppose Proposition O, which raises parcel taxes just a little bit to keep City College, one of San Francisco’s most important institutions, operating at the level that the city expects and deserves. You have to wonder just who...
Return to masking? It's possible, if we see COVID surge this fall, Bay Area health officials say
Another COVID surge? Europe is seeing an increase in cases which has some Bay Area officials warning that masking guidelines could return if the same happens here.
postnewsgroup.com
Museum of the African Diaspora Presents It’s Annual Gala Afropolitan Ball 2022
San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora’s (MoAD) Afropolitan Ball, billed as a high energy celebration of Bay Area Black talent, will be headlined this year by Bay Area triple Grammy Award-winning artist, Fantastic Negrito. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 685 Mission Street in S.F.
ComicBook
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident
Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
Comments / 0