This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia

Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area

Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue  The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California

If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats

Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident

Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
