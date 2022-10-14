Read full article on original website
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns On Monday Night Raw To Manage Current Star
He can do some things. There have been a lot of stars throughout WWE’s history and some of them have become legends of the industry. You know these stars when you see them and it can mean something to see them show up again after a long absence. That was the situation again this week, as a legend showed up in a new role in an effort to build up a younger star.
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
WATCH: WWE Teases Huge Money In The Bank Twist
That would be a different way to go. There are a lot of different concepts that WWE presents on a regular basis, some of which have major championship implications. It can mean something big is taking place when one of them is mentioned and sometimes these things are announced in advance. Now we have gotten a big clue about something going in a different way.
Here’s One Of The First Storylines Triple H Dropped When He Regained Power In WWE
He wasn’t a fan. There are all kinds of characters in wrestling and some of them are a lot more successful than others. Finding the right character for the right wrestlers is one of the trickiest things to do as the wrong combination can be a complete mistake. WWE seemed to think that someone was doing the wrong thing and the change has taken place right before your eyes.
AEW Signs Top Star To New Deal, Gives Him Several New Jobs
He has a future. There are certain wrestlers who reach the top level of the industry and become legends. It can be even more impressive if someone becomes a legend in their own time, making them even more valuable. A promotion will often want to try to keep someone like that under contract for as long as possible and now AEW is doing just that with perhaps its most famous star.
Huge Grudge Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card
Three on each side. We are coming up on one of the biggest WWE shows of the year with November 5’s Crown Jewel. The show will be taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s working relationship with the kingdom. The events often feature major stars in showdowns, some of which have been built up for white awhile. Now another match has been set up for the show, featuring quite a bit of star power.
Main Event Officially Set For AEW Full Gear After Huge Challenge
They’re on top of it. Titles are the most important things in wrestling as they are such an easy concept. Fans are going to understand what they are seeing as soon as they see a wrestler holding a championship and winning one can make all the difference in the world. Now we have a major title match set for a huge show, which was set up in advance this week.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Making Changes To Several Premium Live Events
That would be different. WWE runs regular monthly premium live events as the focal point of their in-ring action. This includes several shows that the company has run for years if not decades, many of which are among the best known shows in wrestling. The company presents several shows that involve some kind of a special theme, but that might be changing going forward.
WWE Officials High On Roxanne Perez
They liked what they saw. NXT superstar Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut this past week on Smackdown, teaming with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky of Damage Control. According to reports from both Wrestling News and PWInsider, WWE officials were very...
SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance (And He Could Be Sticking Around)
There is a place for him. WWE has a lot of talent but there is only so much time to put that talent on television. It can be difficult to come up with something for everyone to do and sometimes the best answer is to move them to another show for a change. Having three shows helps WWE quite a bit and now it seems that one star might be going to another of those shows.
Very Important Update On Hangman Page’s Injury Status
That’s a huge relief. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to suffer an injury and you never want to see anything like that happen. Someone can be in the middle of a match and be taken down in an instant, which unfortunately is what happened this week. It became a question of what would happen next and now we have a very important, and thankfully positive, update.
Monday Night Raw Results – October 17, 2022
We’re rapidly approaching Crown Jewel and WWE has the main event covered with Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns. That leaves some spots open for the rest of the card, some of which needs to be filled in soon. Odds are we’ll get some of that soon and you can probably guess some of the matches from here. Let’s get to it.
AEW Releases Name Involved In All Out Backstage Brawl
It had to happen to someone. There have been a lot of stories in wrestling this year but perhaps the most bizarre has been the backstage brawl after AEW All Out. There have been several suspensions as a result of the issue and the question becomes just how bad things are going to get for everyone. While there are still issues to be decided for the top names, we now know the fate of one person involved.
Special Hometown Moment Takes Place After AEW Dynamite
They’re not done yet. A major wrestling television taping can include all kinds of things in a given night. Some of them are more interesting than others, but there is something special about seeing something that is going to be aired on national, if not international, television. Sometimes though, you even get something that didn’t air on TV and that can be all the better. That was the case again this week.
