using computerPhoto by Christin Hume (Creative Commons) On average, the student debt loan is close to $37,000 in the California. (source) So, if you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO