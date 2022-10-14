Read full article on original website
The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat
California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election
Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
Agency battling wage theft in California is too short-staffed to do its job
The state is a national leader in labor law, experts say, but its agency enforcing wage theft rules in California still struggles to staff up.
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate
California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags
Bag Of Green Candy Gumballs PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website.
When will I get my inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards
On Monday, the state's Franchise Tax Board released more information on when recipients can expect to get paid – but it's complicated.
Student loan relief website up for California residents
using computerPhoto by Christin Hume (Creative Commons) On average, the student debt loan is close to $37,000 in the California. (source) So, if you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.
California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) has been cracking down on illegal cannabis operations in the state.© Shutterstock The task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on Oct. 4, led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of […] The post California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
New California Program Helps Dreamers in Limbo Pay for College by Giving Them Jobs
Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
Ohio Pledges Over $150 Million in Taxpayer Money for Honda Factories
One of the world's largest automakers is making a huge investment in U.S. manufacturing, but, as usual, local taxpayers aren't getting off scot-free. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a major announcement: Honda, as part of its pledge to sell only electric vehicles (E.V.) by 2040, will spend over $4 billion building up its electric manufacturing capacity in the Buckeye State. That amount includes $3.5 billion to build a new battery plant in partnership with LG Energy Solution, plus $700 million to retool three existing Ohio Honda plants for E.V. production. The Japanese auto giant claimed the investment will create over 2,500 jobs.
SFGate
Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco...
Sixth Circuit Rules Government Cannot Seize $300,000 in Home Equity to Pay $22,000 Tax Debt
As co-blogger Jonathan Adler points out, the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recently ruled, in Hall v. Meisner, that the government cannot seize $300,000 in home equity to pay off a $22,000 property tax delinquency. Such "home equity theft" qualifies as a taking and therefore requires payment of "just compensation" under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The ruling was written by prominent conservative Judge Raymond Kethledge, who is sometimes considered a potential Republican Supreme Court nominee.
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
Opinion: Who’s to Blame for California’s High Gas Prices? It’s Complicated.
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
California residents can now get digital license plates
A California digital license plate.(Courtesy of Reviver) Following the approval of a new bill that made a California program official, drivers in the state can now purchase digital license plates for their vehicles.
Five deadline dates to get a Fall direct payment you need to know & why the last days of October are crucial
MILLIONS of Californians have already started receiving direct payments between $200 to $1,050, with more being sent out in phases. The rebates were first issued Friday, October 7 due to a deal Governor Gavin Newsom struck with state lawmakers months ago to ease the burden of inflation. The California Franchise...
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
Gas prices may soon drop in California: Here’s when, and why
California drivers could soon see relief at the pump.
