California State

Let's Eat LA

The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat

California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election

Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
The Associated Press

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Devo

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Student loan relief website up for California residents

using computerPhoto by Christin Hume (Creative Commons) On average, the student debt loan is close to $37,000 in the California. (source) So, if you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Financial Regulation News

California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) has been cracking down on illegal cannabis operations in the state.© Shutterstock The task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on Oct. 4, led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of […] The post California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Ohio Pledges Over $150 Million in Taxpayer Money for Honda Factories

One of the world's largest automakers is making a huge investment in U.S. manufacturing, but, as usual, local taxpayers aren't getting off scot-free. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a major announcement: Honda, as part of its pledge to sell only electric vehicles (E.V.) by 2040, will spend over $4 billion building up its electric manufacturing capacity in the Buckeye State. That amount includes $3.5 billion to build a new battery plant in partnership with LG Energy Solution, plus $700 million to retool three existing Ohio Honda plants for E.V. production. The Japanese auto giant claimed the investment will create over 2,500 jobs.
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Sixth Circuit Rules Government Cannot Seize $300,000 in Home Equity to Pay $22,000 Tax Debt

As co-blogger Jonathan Adler points out, the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recently ruled, in Hall v. Meisner, that the government cannot seize $300,000 in home equity to pay off a $22,000 property tax delinquency. Such "home equity theft" qualifies as a taking and therefore requires payment of "just compensation" under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The ruling was written by prominent conservative Judge Raymond Kethledge, who is sometimes considered a potential Republican Supreme Court nominee.
MICHIGAN STATE
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
Washington, DC
