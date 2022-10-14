Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
John F. Shea Dies At 96
John Shea, Chairman of J.F. Shea Co., Inc. and a prolific supporter of inner-city Catholic schools, died peacefully after a brief illness on October 16, 2022 in Pasadena. He was 96 years old. Born on September 29, 1926 in Oakland, Calif., Shea grew up in the Hancock Park neighborhood of...
pasadenanow.com
Meet PUSD All Star Musical Into the Woods’ Scenic Design and Construction Team at VADA
Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) students are the scenic design and construction team for the PUSD ALL STAR Musical “Into the Woods”. The team met with the Director Fran De Leon and VADA lead teacher Ms. Gorecki to talk vision for the show recently. In collaboration with...
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech’s Earthquake Specialists Shed Light On ‘Big One’ Ahead of Thursday’s Great ShakeOut Event
The next big earthquake in California is only a matter of when. “It will happen,” Caltech Seismologist and Research Professor of Geophysics, Dr. Egill Hauksson said. “We know that it will occur because the Pacific and North America Plates keep moving past each other at a steady speed.”
pasadenanow.com
Aveson Global Leadership Academy Present “Harvest Moon”
Aveson Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) present “Harvest Moon” on October 29 and 30, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at AGLA campus. Harvest Moon Haunted Experience… You’ll be scared to open your eyes or too scared to close them… 100% student written and produced by Aveson Global Leadership Academy drama students!
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Presents Budget Checks for $5 Million to the Pasadena Central Library, $3 Million to Rose Bowl Stadium
Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council Monday, which included two local budget victories: $5 million to the Pasadena Central Library and $3 million to Rose Bowl Stadium. On June 30, the Legislature and Governor Newsom approved $5 million for the Pasadena Central Library for...
pasadenanow.com
Roaring 20’s Return Thursday as Local Kiwanis Club Toasts 102nd Year Anniversary
The Kiwanis Club of Pasadena is holding a Roaring 20s Dinner Celebration of its 102nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Salvation Army Campus at 960 E. Walnut Street. The Club has been serving Pasadena children since 1920. In this public celebration, the Kiwanis...
pasadenanow.com
NewsRap Local Features a Special Hour-Long Election Episode This Friday
Pasadena Media’s award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” continues this Friday at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long election episode. During the first half hour, host Justin Chapman will facilitate a discussion with tenants’ rights activist Ryan Bell and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Little about local election issues including the rent control charter amendment ballot measure, the special library tax, the new dynamic of incoming City Council members, and the impact of statewide ballot measures on Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
St. Rita School’s Harvest Festival is on Saturday, October 22
Looking for weekend plans? St. Rita Harvest Festival is this Saturday, October 22, 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Sierra Madre! “Join us from 12:30-9:30 p.m. for Rides, Games, Live Entertainment, Food, Silent Auction, and so much More!. Game tickets start at $1, and ride wristbands are available! Purchase...
pasadenanow.com
Get Up Close and Personal With Pasadena’s Public Art Collection
Day One, the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition, and the Department of Transportation present “Public Art in Pasadena #2” on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 to 7 p.m., when you can explore Old Pasadena and the Playhouse Village – Pasadena’s oldest commercial districts – focusing on the artwork on display throughout the area.
pasadenanow.com
The Bees of South Pasadena
South Pasadena Beautiful and The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library present “Bees of South Pas,” a free community event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, where you can socialize and learn about nature’s best socializers: bees!. The event takes place at the South Pasadena Library Community Room,...
pasadenanow.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 13th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054. The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures...
pasadenanow.com
City Commission to Ponder Landmark Status for ‘Toad Hall’ and the James L. Lee House, a 127-Year-Old Folk Victorian
A special meeting of Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will discuss two applications for landmark designation in the city: one for a single-family residential building at 353 Anita Drive, historically known as ‘Toad Hall,’ and another for a single-family residence and detached carriage house at 673 South Los Robles Ave., historically known as the James L. Lee House.
pasadenanow.com
PUSD and Marshall Fundamental School Congratulates Julia Franco for AP Perfect Score!
PUSD is celebrating John Marshall Fundamental Secondary School Class of 2022 graduate Julia Franco, who earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement® (AP®) Capstone Research Exam in spring 2022. Julia is one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the 2022 AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
pasadenanow.com
Time to Reevaluate Disaster Preparedness Plans at Home in New Age of Remote Working Trend
Pasadenans should be prepared for The Big One, that hypothetical-but-probable earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater that is expected to happen along the San Andreas Fault someday. “In the wake of large-scale disasters throughout the world, the City of Pasadena reminds all residents to be prepared for the type of...
pasadenanow.com
Local Independent Kindergarten and Elementary Schools Present Options Event With 17 Admission Representatives On Hand
The Pasadena Area Independent Schools Consortium invites local parents to their Kindergarten and Elementary School Options Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at High Point Academy. The event offers San Gabriel Valley residents an opportunity to learn about the many benefits of an independent school education. Admission representatives from 17...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Based Company Offering Popular Cyber Security and Privacy Software Raises $30 Million
When we think about the iconic Swiss Army Knife, we think of a highly functional, good quality, multipurpose tool which always comes in handy when we are in a fix. The ‘Swiss Army Knife’ approach to cybersecurity and network defense problems has come to mean a one-stop-shop for all issues and a fast effective way to deal with them.
pasadenanow.com
Interim Police Chief Clawson, Officers, Explorers In Spotlight At Pasadena Police Foundation Chief’s Breakfast
Just about five minutes into his address at the Pasadena Police Foundation Chief’s Breakfast Tuesday, Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson casually reached into his uniform pocket and produced a silver coin, just after inviting Police Explorer Carlon Lopez, this year’s Bernard Melekian“Outstanding Youth” honoree, to accompany him on the stage.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Named President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors
City of Pasadena Senior Internal Auditor Rebecca Takahashi is now serving as President-Elect of the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA) for 2022-2023. Before her election, Takahashi served ALGA as an at-large board member, committee chair, conference presenter, and contributor to ALGA’s quarterly publication. Now as President-Elect, Takahashi will be planning the program for ALGA’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland and online in May 2023.
