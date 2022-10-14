Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
pasadenanow.com
Learn The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena
The Pasadena-based winemakers who founded Vin de California in 2016, Kate and Adam Vourvoulis, will talk about “The History of Wine and Winemaking in Pasadena” at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting is open to the public and will...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Margaret McAustin: Let’s Solve Pasadena’s Housing Problems the Pasadena Way
The increasing cost of housing is not just a Pasadena problem, but a national problem. Historically one size fits all solutions such as the proposed Measure H don’t work for Pasadena. What we’ve always been able to do when we work together as a community, and what we should do in this case is develop a solution in Pasadena to solve the specific problems we have here. Some of those problems are:
pasadenanow.com
Polytechnic Football Tickets for The Coliseum Are Now Available
Poly’s football team has the opportunity to play in the LA Coliseum on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.* where they will host the Tigers from South Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League match up. *The game will be a double header, game time could be delayed based on the previous game.
inglewoodtoday.com
Miracle Theater to host LA Nights Comedy Live
Rouse House Entertainment’s CEO – Kevin Rouse’s vision of bringing upscale, grown up comedy to the newly revitalized, City of Champions will come to fruition at the Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, on Friday, Oct. 21, 7p.m. Rouse stated, “Inglewood has seen a lot a growth...
pasadenanow.com
The Great Shake Out 2022!
This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
Blink-182 light display rocks Santa Monica Pier
The West Coast's Pacific Wheel, located on the Santa Monica Pier, flashed its 174,000 LED lights Saturday as a drumroll for multi-platinum musical group Blink-182.
L.A.’s Biggest Free Street Festival ‘Taste Of Soul’ Is Back In Town
The biggest free street festival in Los Angeles is returning as a live event this Saturday after two years of being virtual. In 2006, Danny Bakewell Sr. started Taste of Soul to give the Black community a day of celebration and fun that they could call their own. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens up only to pedestrians. “The evolution of Taste of Soul has simply been about the care for Black people and wanting the best for our community,” stated Mr. Bakewell on the festival’s site. The festival will have five stages for performers playing everything from gospel to jazz to R&B and over 150 food vendors serving up dishes from soul food and desserts to fried fish and barbecue. Rumor has it, Stevie Wonder might show up as he’s done in previous years. In the past, crowds have seen sets by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This year, “In Living Color” actress and comedian Kim Coles will perform. There will also be 200 merchandise vendors selling everything from art to clothing for all to enjoy.
pasadenanow.com
Music & Mindfulness
The Sierra Madre Public Library hosts cellist Michelle Beauchesne live on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on its monthly Music and Mindfulness series, from 4 to 6 p.m. Music and Mindfulness features soothing music “to help find your center,” says a Sierra Madre Lirary statement. Michelle Beauchesne has been passionately...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
pasadenanow.com
Local Independent Kindergarten and Elementary Schools Present Options Event With 17 Admission Representatives On Hand
The Pasadena Area Independent Schools Consortium invites local parents to their Kindergarten and Elementary School Options Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at High Point Academy. The event offers San Gabriel Valley residents an opportunity to learn about the many benefits of an independent school education. Admission representatives from 17...
Photofocus
On Photography: George Rodriguez, 1937-present
“A dog, graffiti and a lowrider — that’s East L.A.” -George Rodriguez. George Rodriguez has made photographs for over 45 years. His subjects appear on record albums and in magazines. Significantly, he enjoyed making photos for himself (opening photo, top row, first image titled “A dog, graffitti and a lowrider”.) He photographed celebrities in real-life situations. Natalie Wood, Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra all found themselves in front of his camera.
laguestlist.com
The World of Ralph Lauren Comes to Life at The Huntington Gardens for their Spring 2023 Collections
Ralph Lauren presented the Spring 2023 collections with a special World of Ralph Lauren fashion experience in Southern California, for an unforgettable evening. The experience included an expansive runway show and elegant seated dinner set against the spectacular backdrop of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. “I have always been inspired by the natural beauty, the heritage, and glamour of the West Coast of America. California has always been a land of dreams and contradictions—rugged coasts and red carpets. For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” Ralph Lauren, Chief Creative Officer. Notable guests include Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Robin Wright, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell, Maggie Rogers, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, James Marsden, Angus Cloud, Cole Sprouse, Sylvester Stallone, Kathryn Newton, Diego Calva, Wisdom Kaye, Kelsey Merritt, Amelie Zilber, Blake Grey, Noah Beck, Aimee Song, Vinnie Hacker, Laura Love, and Emily Mariko.
KTLA.com
Read the story behind Claudine Artisan Kitchen and Bakery in Encino
Friends Anthony Jacquet and Lea Newton’s partnership started when he tried her chocolate chip cookies after dinner one night. Jacquet had dreamed of opening his own restaurant, and after seeing what Newton was doing with her catering business, he realized he had found his match. Jacquet grew up in...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
spectrumnews1.com
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
Mixt is Making its Way to Downtown Santa Monica
The company's third LA location will open by the end of the year
laguestlist.com
Playboy Pop-Up Retail Store Opens in Westfield Century City
Playboy opened its doors to its new retail store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. The 2,300+ square foot pop-up store features apparel and accessories for all genders, including popular hoodies and streetwear, and will be open through at least February 2023. The store will feature apparel and accessories, including products from Playboy’s owned-and-operated brand, as well as from Playboy collaborations with brands including PacSun, Pleasures, Duke + Dexter, Studs and a new collaboration with Lids. The new retail location will also feature the iconic Playboy Bunny suits just in time for Halloween. In the 1960s, the Playboy Bunny costume became the first service uniform to be registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has become one of the most recognized costumes in the world and is now housed at The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The original costumes were introduced at The Playboy Club in 1960 and designed by commissioned artists, including Black American fashion designer, Zelda Wynn Valdes.
daytrippen.com
Day Trip to Koreatown Los Angeles – KTown
Karaoke! Tableside Barbecue! Shopping! Beauty secrets! Hidden gems! Koreatown Los Angeles, aka “KTown,” has it all. Located south of Hollywood and just west of Downtown, K-town is one of the city’s most vibrant, diverse, and exciting neighborhoods. When you think about “shopping” in LA, you might picture...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
