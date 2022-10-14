Read full article on original website
Lana Del Rey Loses 200-Page Book, Family Footage In Hollywood Area Car Break-In
Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey has learned an important lesson: always back up your work. Del Rey was the victim earlier this year of a car break-in. Her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place (actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles) and I stepped away for a minute,” she shared in an Instagram Live video today. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.” Lost in the theft was a 200-page book she was...
Kerry Washington’s Husband: 5 Things To Know About Nnamdi Asomugha
Nnamdi Asomugha is the husband of actress Kerry Washington. Not only is he an actor like his wife, but he also played college football in his younger years. Nnamdi stars in the 2022 Netflix film The Good Nurse alongside Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Scandal star Kerry Washington, 45, is...
