How Can I Find My 2023 COLA Notice Online?

By Dawn Allcot
 2 days ago
With rising inflation , 2023 will bring some relief in the form of higher Social Security benefits and Social Security Income (SSI) payments. But how much can you expect to get?

The Social Security Administration predicts that, on average, Americans will see an additional $140 per month or more beginning in January.

“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room. This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said in a statement on the SSA.gov website.

Beginning in early December, you can look up your specific 2023 COLA increase online to help you budget better in the new year.

First, log in to your personal my Social Security account here . Then, check the Message Center in early December to find your 2023 COLA notice online.

If you don’t yet have an account, create one by November 15, 2022, to receive your COLA notice online. Note that, on the new beta website for the Social Security Administration, you can sign in or create an account by clicking “sign in” in the top right corner. On the current sign, the sign-in button is blue and in the center of the screen.

Once you’re logged in, you can go to the Message Center to opt-out of receiving mailed notices and set your preferences to receive a text or email alert when there is a new message waiting.

For security purposes, you should always access the Social Security website directly through your browser by entering the address. To avoid scams, do not click any third-party links through emails.

The SSA asks that you not contact their offices to ask for your benefit amount, since you will receive your COLA notice by mail or in the Message Center.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Can I Find My 2023 COLA Notice Online?

Related
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
