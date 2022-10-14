ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 17, 2022

Cody 19-2, 7-2 Star Valley 23-9, 7-2 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Lyman 27-3-1, 5-0 Mountain View 27-4-1, 4-1 Lander 7-18-1, 1-4 Pinedale 17-14, 0-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
Wyoming High School Football Week 8 Schedule: Oct. 20-22, 2022

It’s the last week of the regular season for Wyoming High School in 2022. Playoff seeds will be finalized. Playoff berths are at stake. Action on the gridiron will happen on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. As of now, there will be five games that feature ranked teams playing each other. That will change when new football rankings come out on Wednesday with our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll.
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment

Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk

Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux

There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Wyoming Is The Best At Coming Up With Spooky Names

For some reason, there are places that we just can't help but name after the creepy feeling it gives us. Other places get their creepy name by mistake. Let's look at some places in Wyoming that have spooky or creepy names, for various reasons. You can visit all of these...
Rep. Landon Brown Received National Leadership Honor

Landon Brown is among just 20 young leaders recognized by The Council of State Governments for bipartisan state leadership in 2022. The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the outstanding work of 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed officials from across the country who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their states.
