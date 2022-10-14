Read full article on original website
Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol
The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 17, 2022
Cody 19-2, 7-2 Star Valley 23-9, 7-2 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Lyman 27-3-1, 5-0 Mountain View 27-4-1, 4-1 Lander 7-18-1, 1-4 Pinedale 17-14, 0-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Wyoming Is Home To Some Truly Wild Conspiracy Theories
If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out-there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what about...
Wyoming Department of Health Provides Information on Opioid Deaths in the State
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) shared information about fentanyl and similar drugs in a press release on Thursday. Fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade, opioid, and in a prescription form, it is used by doctors to treat patients with severe pain, but illicitly manufactured fentanyl is also a concern.
Wyoming High School Football Week 8 Schedule: Oct. 20-22, 2022
It’s the last week of the regular season for Wyoming High School in 2022. Playoff seeds will be finalized. Playoff berths are at stake. Action on the gridiron will happen on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. As of now, there will be five games that feature ranked teams playing each other. That will change when new football rankings come out on Wednesday with our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll.
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Wyoming Game and Fish Expect Good Fishing this Fall Across the State
Fall isn't just about hunting. The Wyoming Game and Fish say that fall offers great opportunities for fishing in the fall season throughout the Cowboy state. The Miracle Mile stretch of the North Platte is known for its brown trout run in the fall. Matt Hahn, Game and Fish fisheries...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Wyoming Is The Best At Coming Up With Spooky Names
For some reason, there are places that we just can't help but name after the creepy feeling it gives us. Other places get their creepy name by mistake. Let's look at some places in Wyoming that have spooky or creepy names, for various reasons. You can visit all of these...
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
Rep. Landon Brown Received National Leadership Honor
Landon Brown is among just 20 young leaders recognized by The Council of State Governments for bipartisan state leadership in 2022. The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the outstanding work of 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed officials from across the country who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their states.
Josh Allen Probably Wishes The Bills Were In Wyoming With All The Taxes He Pays
I'm sure we can all agree that one of the best perks of living and working in Wyoming is the state income tax system or lack thereof. Getting your paycheck without having to give money over to the Cowboy State each paycheck is quite the perk if you like to keep your money.
