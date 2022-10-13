Read full article on original website
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
It’s Fire Prevention Week In Wyoming, How Safe Are You?
With temperatures falling into the 20's & 30's at night, there's a really good chance you've already started using your fireplace or furnace. Statistics show that billions of dollars in property damage occur each year in the U.S. due to house fires. In 2020, there were over 365,000 house fires with over 2,500 deaths.
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol
The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
Rep. Landon Brown Received National Leadership Honor
Landon Brown is among just 20 young leaders recognized by The Council of State Governments for bipartisan state leadership in 2022. The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recognizes the outstanding work of 20 up-and-coming elected and appointed officials from across the country who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their states.
Josh Allen Probably Wishes The Bills Were In Wyoming With All The Taxes He Pays
I'm sure we can all agree that one of the best perks of living and working in Wyoming is the state income tax system or lack thereof. Getting your paycheck without having to give money over to the Cowboy State each paycheck is quite the perk if you like to keep your money.
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Cheers! This Wyoming Distillery Just Got Major National Props
If you're a whiskey lover and ever enjoyed a nice glass of Wyoming Whiskey, you'll know that there was no doubt that they're one of the best whiskies in America. It tastes great and is perfect for what you're looking for. Want to sip on something? It's solid, want to make an Old Fashioned? They're your best friend.
Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 17, 2022
Cody 19-2, 7-2 Star Valley 23-9, 7-2 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Lyman 27-3-1, 5-0 Mountain View 27-4-1, 4-1 Lander 7-18-1, 1-4 Pinedale 17-14, 0-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
CyberWyoming Expands Program to Local Agencies
Four different economic development agencies will be selected to expand their client services to include cybersecurity business counseling and the 5-year proven Made Safe in Wyoming program, according to a press release. Thanks to a Gula Tech Foundation grant, the first year’s license and training fees will be waived and...
Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books
Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
Wyoming Game and Fish Expect Good Fishing this Fall Across the State
Fall isn't just about hunting. The Wyoming Game and Fish say that fall offers great opportunities for fishing in the fall season throughout the Cowboy state. The Miracle Mile stretch of the North Platte is known for its brown trout run in the fall. Matt Hahn, Game and Fish fisheries...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Spotted With Everyone’s Favorite Yellowstone Actor
Now, this is a dynamic duo that I think we can all get on board with. One of Wyoming's favorite sons was recently spotted with everyone's favorite Yellowstone character. That's right, Ian Munsick and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on Yellowstone, were seen palling around in Idaho a few days ago.
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Wyoming Is The Best At Coming Up With Spooky Names
For some reason, there are places that we just can't help but name after the creepy feeling it gives us. Other places get their creepy name by mistake. Let's look at some places in Wyoming that have spooky or creepy names, for various reasons. You can visit all of these...
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
Wyoming High School 2022 State Cross Country Championships At A Glance
The 2022 Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships return to Ethete for the title races hosted by Wyoming Indian High School on Saturday. In Class 2A, seven of the top ten finishers from 2021 return in the girls’ field. For the boys, seven runners who placed in the top ten a year ago are back, including the three-time defending state champion Grant Bartlett of Saratoga. He will try for a career sweep, or four-peat, of the 2A title on Saturday.
