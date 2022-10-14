Read full article on original website
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20...
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently tweets jokes...
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden’s foreign policy may be better than it sounds
President Biden and his national security team have come a long way in recognizing the growing danger presented by a risen China and a resurgent Russia. Despite earlier instincts, they now seem willing to confront the reality of a clear anti-Western strategic alliance between those two powers, including mutual support for open aggression in their…
US hits al-Shabab finance facilitators with sanctions
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a...
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen...
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
These two durable companies can navigate the market downturn and beyond.
