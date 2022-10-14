ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
WRAL News

Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

NEW YORK — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently tweets jokes...
WRAL News

EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Hill

Biden’s foreign policy may be better than it sounds

President Biden and his national security team have come a long way in recognizing the growing danger presented by a risen China and a resurgent Russia. Despite earlier instincts, they now seem willing to confront the reality of a clear anti-Western strategic alliance between those two powers, including mutual support for open aggression in their…
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

US hits al-Shabab finance facilitators with sanctions

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy