The following is a press release issued by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly formed Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), is taking aggressive action to crack down on illegal cannabis operations – protecting communities and consumers throughout California and the U.S. from unregulated and potentially harmful cannabis products. Led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) the task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on October 4, targeting unlicensed outdoor cultivation operations. Nine search warrants were served during this multi-agency operation. Officers eradicated 11,260 illegal cannabis plants and destroyed 5,237lbs. of illegal processed cannabis flower, worth an estimated retail value of more than $15 million, according to DCC.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO