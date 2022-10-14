ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Eat LA

The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat

California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About the 7 California Ballot Props in the November 2022 Election

Californians will decide seven ballot propositions Nov. 8 that ask voters to settle matters of abortion rights, sports betting, dialysis clinic rules, flavored tobacco sales and more. Seven is a relatively short list for voters in the nation's most populous state who are regularly asked to decide a raft of...
KTVU FOX 2

California's Electric Revolution

California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Financial Regulation News

California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) has been cracking down on illegal cannabis operations in the state.© Shutterstock The task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on Oct. 4, led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of […] The post California task force cracks downs on illegal cannabis operations appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierrawave.net

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Devo

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

Newsom Steps in the Ring: Governor’s Enforcement Task Force Eradicates $15 Million of Illegal Cannabis

The following is a press release issued by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly formed Unified Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), is taking aggressive action to crack down on illegal cannabis operations – protecting communities and consumers throughout California and the U.S. from unregulated and potentially harmful cannabis products. Led by the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) Law Enforcement Division and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) the task force conducted an operation in a rural area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County on October 4, targeting unlicensed outdoor cultivation operations. Nine search warrants were served during this multi-agency operation. Officers eradicated 11,260 illegal cannabis plants and destroyed 5,237lbs. of illegal processed cannabis flower, worth an estimated retail value of more than $15 million, according to DCC.
CALIFORNIA STATE

