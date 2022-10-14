ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group, Lockheed Martin, United Airlines and First Horizon

By Zacks Equity Research
 4 days ago
NEE Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According...
Stocks To Buy During A Recession? 3 Top Defense Stocks To Watch

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, and it is typically accompanied by a decline in the stock market. While a recession can be a difficult time for businesses and investors, it can also present opportunities to buy stocks at a discount. As such, defensive stocks are those that tend to perform relatively well during an economic downturn.
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Its shares have been hit hard during this year’s market correction, falling more than 21%, and now down 18% over the past year.
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market

The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy?

Down 25% year to date, the S&P 500 is in a tailspin, and the problem could worsen because of persistently high inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which could pressure economic growth. Defensive stocks like Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could help investors hedge their portfolios against these challenges. Let's explore...
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday

Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance

Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today

The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
CLR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $71.72, changing hands for $74.14/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street

If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today

True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $29.96, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of...
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) closed at $72.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer...
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $139.12, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost...
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $34.47, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...

