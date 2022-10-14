ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
FanSided

Pedro Martinez has dire prediction for Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are at a potential crossroads in the coming years. Xander Bogaerts is going to opt out of his contract and will receive an impressive deal during free agency. J.D. Martinez is another Red Sox free agent and is not guaranteed to come back. Then there is the Rafael Devers question for the 2023-24 offseason. It is enough for the legendary Pedro Martinez to sound the alarm.
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
FanSided

Surprising Red Sox roster move costs them promising pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been virtually silent on social media since finishing a disappointing season earlier this month. Hopefully, their inactivity online doesn’t indicate idleness behind the scenes, as various front office figures promised that certain endeavors – such as extending Xander Bogaerts – would begin immediately.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
FanSided

The Red Sox outfield is in desperate need of an upgrade

The Red Sox outfield will be a major reconstruction project. For the Boston Red Sox, taking care of the simple stuff first should clear up the offseason plate. The task I will explore is getting the outfielder situation squared away, and the issue starts with who will be the regulars in picket patrol.
NESN

Phillies Steal Last Year’s Red Sox Anthem To Celebrate NLDS Victory

Celebrate like the 2021 Boston Red Sox. That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are doing. After the Red Sox blasted “Dancing On My Own” by Callum Scott (the Tiesto remix) in the locker room last year following big postseason victories, the Phillies have taken claim of the celebration tactic Boston made popular during their run in the playoffs this October.
FanSided

FanSided

