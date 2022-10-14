Andrew Reed Cox, 50, of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Adena Health Systems Emergency Department, Chillicothe, OH. Andrew was born on April 3, 1972, in Kenton, OH, a son of Reed and Marsha Vertner Cox, who survive in Roundhead, OH. He married Sandra Gallaugher at Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, OH and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Monica Cox of Lima, OH, and Mackenzie (TreVon) Haygood of Fairborn, OH, three stepchildren, Nathan (Linsey) Titus of Huntsville, OH, Chelsea (Ryan) Turner of West Liberty, OH, and Jonathon (Anna) Lillard of Columbus, OH, 14 grandchildren, Cambryn, Lorenzo, Emerson, Audree, Hudson, Sutton, Hannah, Madison, Ila, Winter, Lochlan, Thad, Finn, and Stella, a sister, Erin (Jeff) Brown of Commercial Point, OH, and two nieces, Alexis, and Alyssa, and a nephew, Austin.

