Raiders top Chiefs, Calvary falls to Urbana, 7th-grade Lakers take 2nd – Weekend volleyball
The Benjamin Logan varsity team defeated Bellefontaine in 4 sets: 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, and 25-21. For the Raiders, Brielle Moorhouse reached her 1,000th career assist. Lily Blackburn had 21 kills. Makayla Williamson tallied 20 kills. Mia Stahler recorded 47 digs. For the Chiefs, seniors Lily Palmer and Latoya Rogan led...
WL-S sweeps OHC in Cross Country; Laker girls take Mad River; BHS & Graham results
The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won its eighth consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference title Saturday at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course. This is the sixteenth OHC title in the program’s history. Team Scores: 1st WLS 20, 2nd Fairbanks 58, 3rd Cedarville 80, 4th Mechanicsburg...
Lakers, Falcons recently raised nearly $900 for cancer
The Indian Lake varsity volleyball team recently played in The Pink Out Game held at Graham. The Lakers and the Falcons teamed up for a silent auction to raise nearly $900 in one night for Lori Horn, who is on the road to recovery from stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. Horn was at the game, along with her daughters and niece.
Andrew Reed Cox
Andrew Reed Cox, 50, of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Adena Health Systems Emergency Department, Chillicothe, OH. Andrew was born on April 3, 1972, in Kenton, OH, a son of Reed and Marsha Vertner Cox, who survive in Roundhead, OH. He married Sandra Gallaugher at Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, OH and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Monica Cox of Lima, OH, and Mackenzie (TreVon) Haygood of Fairborn, OH, three stepchildren, Nathan (Linsey) Titus of Huntsville, OH, Chelsea (Ryan) Turner of West Liberty, OH, and Jonathon (Anna) Lillard of Columbus, OH, 14 grandchildren, Cambryn, Lorenzo, Emerson, Audree, Hudson, Sutton, Hannah, Madison, Ila, Winter, Lochlan, Thad, Finn, and Stella, a sister, Erin (Jeff) Brown of Commercial Point, OH, and two nieces, Alexis, and Alyssa, and a nephew, Austin.
Benjamin Logan board recognizes Napier; learns of potential retirement from BLMS Principal
The Benjamin Logan Board of Education met in regular session Monday evening. Board members recognized senior Isaac Napier as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The board also learned Benjamin Logan Middle School Principal Scott Frederick is considering retirement in February 2023. The board has asked Mr....
Charles Raymond Baker
Charles Raymond Baker, 95, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, shucked his mortal coil in the early morning hours of October 14, 2022. He was born December 27, 1926, in Plain City, Ohio to John W. and Addie Baker, the 2nd oldest of 12 children having 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Known to his family and friends as “Ray” or “Chuck.”
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash
A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
BCS Board approves compensation change for bus drivers
The Bellefontaine Board of Education approved a compensation change at their monthly meeting Monday night in the Distance Learning Center. BCS bus drivers will be paid 5 1/4 hours per scheduled work day, effective October 3rd. Previously, bus drivers were paid 5 hours per day. The Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus...
Richard R. Morse
Richard was born on January 4, 1931, in Lima, OH, the son of the late Charles and Opal McDorman Morse. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Chuck Morse, Joan Morse, Jackie Morse, and James Morse. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Garlock of Lima, OH,...
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
