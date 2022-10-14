ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

peakofohio.com

Chiefs & Tigers take middle school conference meets

The Bellefontaine girls won the CBC championship Saturday. Grace Brown repeated as the league champion. Joining her on 1st team All-CBC were Hailee Lamb (6th) and Rylee Yelton (9th). Second-team All-CBC awards went to Sloan Stolly (22nd) and Karsyn Newkirk (27th). Camila Cely-Hernandez finished in 33rd for the Chiefs and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakers, Falcons recently raised nearly $900 for cancer

The Indian Lake varsity volleyball team recently played in The Pink Out Game held at Graham. The Lakers and the Falcons teamed up for a silent auction to raise nearly $900 in one night for Lori Horn, who is on the road to recovery from stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. Horn was at the game, along with her daughters and niece.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dayton.com

How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees

Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash

A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske

Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske, 61, of Bellefontaine, OH formerly of Indian Lake, OH passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Tony was born on June 29, 1961, in Mobridge, SD, the son of the late Jim and Erma Auske. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tom, and James “Junior” Auske.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

BCS Board approves compensation change for bus drivers

The Bellefontaine Board of Education approved a compensation change at their monthly meeting Monday night in the Distance Learning Center. BCS bus drivers will be paid 5 1/4 hours per scheduled work day, effective October 3rd. Previously, bus drivers were paid 5 hours per day. The Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday

A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
KENTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
DAYTON, OH

