Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
peakofohio.com
Raiders top Chiefs, Calvary falls to Urbana, 7th-grade Lakers take 2nd – Weekend volleyball
The Benjamin Logan varsity team defeated Bellefontaine in 4 sets: 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, and 25-21. For the Raiders, Brielle Moorhouse reached her 1,000th career assist. Lily Blackburn had 21 kills. Makayla Williamson tallied 20 kills. Mia Stahler recorded 47 digs. For the Chiefs, seniors Lily Palmer and Latoya Rogan led...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs & Tigers take middle school conference meets
The Bellefontaine girls won the CBC championship Saturday. Grace Brown repeated as the league champion. Joining her on 1st team All-CBC were Hailee Lamb (6th) and Rylee Yelton (9th). Second-team All-CBC awards went to Sloan Stolly (22nd) and Karsyn Newkirk (27th). Camila Cely-Hernandez finished in 33rd for the Chiefs and...
peakofohio.com
Lakers, Falcons recently raised nearly $900 for cancer
The Indian Lake varsity volleyball team recently played in The Pink Out Game held at Graham. The Lakers and the Falcons teamed up for a silent auction to raise nearly $900 in one night for Lori Horn, who is on the road to recovery from stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. Horn was at the game, along with her daughters and niece.
Eastern Hills upsets rival Dunbar in Battle of the Eastside
FORT WORTH - Eastern Hills won one of the most anticipated matchups in Fort Worth ISD on Saturday afternoon when they took down cross-town rival Dunbar 20-7 at Clark Stadium. The two schools, separated by less than two miles, have played each other annually since 2010 in the Battle of the Eastside. ...
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash
A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
peakofohio.com
Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske
Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske, 61, of Bellefontaine, OH formerly of Indian Lake, OH passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Tony was born on June 29, 1961, in Mobridge, SD, the son of the late Jim and Erma Auske. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tom, and James “Junior” Auske.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
peakofohio.com
BCS Board approves compensation change for bus drivers
The Bellefontaine Board of Education approved a compensation change at their monthly meeting Monday night in the Distance Learning Center. BCS bus drivers will be paid 5 1/4 hours per scheduled work day, effective October 3rd. Previously, bus drivers were paid 5 hours per day. The Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus...
wktn.com
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
peakofohio.com
Benjamin Logan board recognizes Napier; learns of potential retirement from BLMS Principal
The Benjamin Logan Board of Education met in regular session Monday evening. Board members recognized senior Isaac Napier as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The board also learned Benjamin Logan Middle School Principal Scott Frederick is considering retirement in February 2023. The board has asked Mr....
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Power restored after crash knocks out power to 3,000 in Northeast Columbus
UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. Sunday, power to all 3,077 customers affected by this outage has been restored. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash knocked out power for approximately 3,000 AEP customers in the Northeast neighborhood of Columbus Sunday. According to Columbus police, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:38 p.m. near Geraldine Avenue and […]
More than 20 bands set for 18th annual Dayton Music Fest
DAYTON — The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown Dayton on Friday. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern, according to organizers. “There’s so much talent in Dayton...
Comments / 0