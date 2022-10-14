ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Evgeny Kuznetsov's suspension should've been 20 games, not one game

I don’t think Evgeny Kuznetsov should be allowed to play another game in the NHL until American Thanksgiving. But the NHL’s Department of Player Safety thinks otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Capitals center was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in the face. And I think the punishment is far too lenient.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency

The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Puts Down Claims Of Game 5 Conspiracy

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are moments away from taking the field at Yankee Stadium for Game 5 of the ALDS. The game was originally scheduled for last night, but was postponed due to rain in the New York City area. The rainout also allowed the Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move

The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans

At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
GREEN BAY, WI

