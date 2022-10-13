Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians face off for Game 4 of the ALDS, Sunday at 7:07 PM ET, at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Yankees are a favorite (-162) against the Guardians (+138). The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-8) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (15-5). The over/under for the game is set at 7 total runs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO