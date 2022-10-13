Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are heavily favored on the road (-255 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, +208 moneyline odds). Monday’s contest begins at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, RDS, and SN360. Penguins vs. Canadiens Predictions. Penguins vs. Canadiens Betting Odds.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) are heavy favorites when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (1-1-1) on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Hurricanes are -170 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +141 moneyline odds. Hurricanes...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Monday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (1-2-0, -138 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, +115 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, and NBCS-DC. Capitals vs. Canucks Predictions. Capitals vs. Canucks Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canucks Betting Information.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Islanders (0-1-0, -173 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, +144 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and MSGSN. Islanders vs. Ducks Predictions. Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Odds. Islanders vs Ducks Betting...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL matchup between the San Jose Sharks (0-3-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0) at SAP Center at San Jose sees the Sharks favored at home (-146 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+123). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI. Sharks vs....
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (1-0-0, -194 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, +160 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG-B. Panthers vs. Sabres Predictions. Panthers vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Panthers...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Cardinal Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cardinals favored by 1 points. The over/under in this outing is 57 points. Louisville vs. Pittsburgh...
Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals come back to beat Canucks
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and Washington’s best players got going just in time to put together their best period of the season an
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians face off for Game 4 of the ALDS, Sunday at 7:07 PM ET, at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Yankees are a favorite (-162) against the Guardians (+138). The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-8) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (15-5). The over/under for the game is set at 7 total runs.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
MNF Prop Bets + NFL Week 6 Recap (Ep. 1417)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) recap NFL Week 6 and give out their favorite Monday Night Football prop bets for the Denver Broncos at the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL player props include plays on Justin Herbert, KJ Hamler, Russell Wilson and more. Podcast Transcription. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home...
