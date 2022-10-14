Read full article on original website
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
Carpentersville Approves Plans for Second Starbucks Location
The new freestanding cafe will sit between Miller and Huntley Roads
Newly arrived migrants mistreated at Humboldt Park facility, sources say
Newly arrived migrants in Chicagoland have been making some friends locally, but those friends shared with WBBM that there may be some mistreatment of the asylum seekers at a Salvation Army facility in Humboldt Park.
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?
What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.
959theriver.com
River Listener Ideas on What Should Replace Hollywood Casino in Downtown Aurora
Yesterday, I asked the hivemind what they would like to see replace Hollywood Casino in downtown Aurora as they plan to move their operations near the Aurora outlet mall. I have to say, some of the responses sound pretty great! Here are a few of my favorites!. Many people have...
Illinois resident describes encounter with woman accused of dismembering landlord
“She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you. I’m a doctor, I can help you,'” the woman said.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
959theriver.com
Weekend repairs to I-80 in Joliet finish two weeks ahead of schedule
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80, between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule. “We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation over these past extended weekends,” said...
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Roseanne Tellez takes on The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
For Halloween lovers, the Old Joliet Haunted Prison is up and running again this year! FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez shows us some of the new attractions.
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
Man dead, woman rescued from Cicero house fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 82-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in west suburban Cicero overnight, but a man believed to be her son is dead.The fire started after midnight on 53rd Avenue near 31st Street, according to a Cicero town spokesman.Cicero firefighters safely escorted an 82-year-old woman out of the home, but a 63-year-old man believed to be her son died in the fire. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Dale Frost.He was watching TV in the front room, and it appears the fire started in the basement under that room, according to a Cicero spokesman.The family also has five cats, three of which have been rescued, but two are missing and suspected to have died in the fire.The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have started as the result of a burning candle.
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday. It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.
starvedrock.media
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Monthly direct payments of $500 available to thousands of Americans – but only for another week
MONTHLY direct payments of several hundreds of dollars are available to be grabbed – but you need to act swiftly. This will apply to eligible residents in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago. Last week, officials kicked off a $42million Promise program, which will give 3,250 households $500 a...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop operated an unlicensed security company, used CPD database to look up people the firm ‘encountered,’ inspector general says
A Lakeview-based Chicago police officer operated an unlicensed private security company, helped run a second unlicensed security firm with his children and used Chicago Police Department resources in the operation of both companies, the Chicago Office of Inspector General says in its latest quarterly report. Some of the firms’ security...
kanecountyconnects.com
Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora
Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
