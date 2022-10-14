ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?

What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Weekend repairs to I-80 in Joliet finish two weeks ahead of schedule

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80, between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule. “We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation over these past extended weekends,” said...
JOLIET, IL
Eater

Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain

As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping

A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead, woman rescued from Cicero house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 82-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in west suburban Cicero overnight, but a man believed to be her son is dead.The fire started after midnight on 53rd Avenue near 31st Street, according to a Cicero town spokesman.Cicero firefighters safely escorted an 82-year-old woman out of the home, but a 63-year-old man believed to be her son died in the fire. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Dale Frost.He was watching TV in the front room, and it appears the fire started in the basement under that room, according to a Cicero spokesman.The family also has five cats, three of which have been rescued, but two are missing and suspected to have died in the fire.The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have started as the result of a burning candle.
CICERO, IL
starvedrock.media

Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall

Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
PERU, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop operated an unlicensed security company, used CPD database to look up people the firm ‘encountered,’ inspector general says

A Lakeview-based Chicago police officer operated an unlicensed private security company, helped run a second unlicensed security firm with his children and used Chicago Police Department resources in the operation of both companies, the Chicago Office of Inspector General says in its latest quarterly report. Some of the firms’ security...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora

Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
AURORA, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE

