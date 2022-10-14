ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard, but investors saw a silver lining with some banks beating estimates.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) showed a slide in net income after turbulent markets choked off investment banking activity and lenders set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers who fall behind on payments.

"We're in an environment where it's kind of odd," said JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, who said that while the bank was "hoping for the best, we always remain vigilant and are prepared for bad outcomes."

Central banks globally have been battling surging inflation which is expected to cause an economic slowdown. The Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate from near zero in March to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25% and signaled more increases.

Rising rates tend to buoy bank profits, but the broader risk of an economic downturn sparked by high inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine could weigh on future earnings.

On a conference call, Dimon said U.S. consumers remained strong and he wasn't predicting a recession but "there are a lot of headwinds out there."

Money that people have in their checking accounts will "deplete probably by sometime midyear next year" while they are contending with headwinds like inflation, higher rates and higher mortgage rates, he cautioned.

Banks set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. JPMorgan set aside $808 million in reserves, Citi added $370 million to reserves and Wells had a $385 million increase in the allowance for credit losses.

Still, shares of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo gained strongly, up 2.5% and 3.7% respectively while Citi gained 1.2% as the profit falls were not as deep as feared.

JPM also said it hopes to be able to resume stock buybacks early next year, although other banks were less bullish with Citi saying buybacks continue to be on hold and Wells Fargo saying it continues to be prudent about buybacks.

"JPMorgan delivered a solid set of results, from top to bottom," Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note. "At least equally as important is the evidence of preparedness to manage through whatever turn the macro takes; expect the latter to be in focus."

JPMorgan reported a 17% drop in third-quarter profit to $9.74 billion, although that was less than had been feared. Wells Fargo posted a 31% decline to $3.53 billion but it also beat expectations. And Citi reported a 25% drop to $3.5 billion which also beat expectations.

"Most of these banks are making more spread income now than ever because of the change in interest rates," said Chris Marinac, Director of Research at Janney Montgomery Scott. "And this was the first quarter where you had the full effect of the Fed, because the Fed increased a little bit in May."

JPMorgan said net interest income rose 34% to a record $17.6 billion, up 34%.

"Generally banks obviously seem to be benefiting from a higher rate environment, and we've obviously seen banks able to earn, in terms of revenues, on higher interest rates," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Marinac said investors would want to see banks build reserves at this point in the economic cycle.

"They're bracing for a hard landing, because they're building the reserves," said Marinac. "But that's not necessarily a bad thing."

While a number of the banks managed to beat expectations, Morgan Stanley reported a 30% slump in profit to $2.49 billion which missed estimates. Its shares fell 5%.

Morgan Stanley's earnings showed that investment banking revenue more than halved to $1.3 billion with declines across the bank's advisory, equity and fixed income segments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wl1h_0iYtgMqO00

James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, said his firm's performance was "resilient and balanced in an uncertain and difficult environment."

Corporations' interest in mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings dried up, particularly hitting banks strong in investment banking. Global M&A lost ground in the third quarter with volumes in the United States plummeting nearly 63% as the rising cost of debt forced companies to postpone big buyouts.

While banks were optimistic they could weather the likely tougher economy ahead, some observers were concerned about the long term outlook for growth.

“Against the backdrop of economic headwinds, the solid earnings reports from this morning will quickly pass into the rearview mirror," said Peter Torrente, KPMG US National Sector Leader for Banking and Capital Markets. "Worries of inflation, which shows little sign of slowing down, are casting a long shadow on future outlook."

Torrente said while banks' revenues reflect the benefit of rising interest rates and persisting loan demand, the buildup in loan loss provisions also reflects the uncertainty in the road ahead.

"Next quarter and beyond, credit risk, loan growth, and deposit balances will be key areas to monitor in the banking industry," Torrente said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen and Davide Barbuscia in New York, Noor Zainab Hussain, Niket Nishant, Mehnaz Yasmin, Sweta Singh and Manya Saini in Bengaluru Writing by Megan Davies Editing by Lananh Nguyen, Mark Potter, David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Markets Insider

The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy