Opinion: Trump's all-caps rage is back. Has America changed?
Poetry's genius is that it offers both an endless supply of words and a fresh way of looking at everything under the sun. As an example, the word "majusculation" -- from the noun "majuscule," meaning upper case or capital lettering (the inverse of "miniscule") -- in poetry refers to the capitalization of the first letter in every line of a poem.
Biden, in speech, will aim to keep abortion top of mind for voters as midterm nears
President Biden will deliver a speech on abortion Tuesday, seeking to keep the issue top of mind for voters. He'll promise to make codifying Roe v. Wade his first order of business next year if Democrats can maintain control of Congress in November's midterm election.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won't pardon marijuana convictions
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won't issue blanket pardons for those with state-level charges of possession of marijuana, despite President Joe Biden's request for governors to do so. Biden had announced earlier this month that he is pardoning people with such federal convictions, a move that could help more than 6,500 people across the country, and encouraged governors to follow his lead at the state level. ...
Watch live: Georgia secretary of state debate
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and two challengers, Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz, are scheduled to participate in a debate Tuesday morning. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch the video above.
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
