Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION
Date: October 14-15 Time: 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!. When: 8 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $15/person. Saturday, October 15. Laramie River...
Happening Friday: Pumpkin Dunkin’ and Fall Festival in Laramie
The City of Laramie Parks and Recreation is super excited to bring back the super popular event, for the community to enjoy! The Pumpkin Dunkin' and Fall Festival is back THIS FRIDAY! Don't miss out!. They will have fun games like Halloween Bingo, the ring ross, Pumpkin Bowling, and Bean...
Brewtober Happening in Laramie THIS SATURDAY
What's October without Oktoberfest, right? We love finding reasons to drink and this Saturday will be a good one. StagePoint Community Foundation will hold its second Brewtober. HURRAH!. Brewtober is a fundraiser event for StagePoint Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. 100% of the funds will be used o support other...
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
Laramie Has Spoken: These Are What They Want Here
Recently, we asked Laramie, what other restaurants or shops they need or want in town, and oh my my, they do have their wishlist. We have gotten over 500 comments, and it was so fun reading through all of them. Some had a little banter on why they refuse to...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Laramie’s Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award
Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
Small Plane Crash East of Laramie
On October 14, 2022, around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside...
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Michael Charles Is Coming To Laramie
Coming all the way from the Down Under, Grammy-elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles and his Band will be performing in Laramie this month. Join us for the concert as he takes you on a non-stop guitar-driven journey through thirty-nine years and thirty-eight releases. Charles is traveling...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
A 61 Year-Old Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault
A Laramie man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of N. McCue Street. The victim reported having a pistol pointed at him while at a stoplight.
Idaho Man Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault Charges
An Idaho man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a reported assault in the 1800 block of W. Curtis Street. The victim was reported having been sprayed with bear spray and hit with a baton.
CHECK OUT: All Of The Fun Happening in Laramie This October
With Halloween and Fall, October is just filled with various events. From a circus to a concert, so many things to choose from! There are literally so many things to do in our small town, you'll never get bored. There's always something for everyone. You just have to know where to look for... and since you are already reading this, guess you knew the best place where to look for huh? Good job!
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
Laramie County Sheriff: Local Diabetic Runaway Needs Insulin Pump
UPDATE:The sheriff's office says Tristan has been found and is safe,. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Tristan...
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
Albany County Clerk and Sheriff Debate Happening Next Week
As the elections are creeping up upon us, the University of Wyoming Political Science Club will be hosting the debate for Albany County Clerk and co-hosting alongside the UWYO Criminal Justice Club for the Albany County Sheriff debate. Join us for a night of political debate and a Q&A session...
Suspects In Burglaries In Windsor, Fort Collins Sought By Police
Police in Windsor and Fort Collins are making for the public's help in identifying the suspects in several burglaries in both communities. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, recent burglaries in which the suspects are thought to be involved...
