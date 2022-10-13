ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTDUE_0iYtQbNz00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency.

With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials said Thursday that they were getting concerned. But relief is on the way with the Florida Department of Transportation announcing Thursday evening that tolls will resume on Central Florida toll roads on Oct. 15 at 6 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

During the Central Florida Expressway Authority board meeting on Thursday, the toll agency said it is losing around $1.7 million a day and so far is down $25 million.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended toll collections as part of the emergency efforts to help the safety and recovery efforts before and after the storm.

“And we support that. And, again, now it’s just trying to get back to life,” said Sean Parks, the Central Florida Expressway Authority board’s chairperson.

Agency staff said they are monitoring the state’s actions daily and keeping in contact with the governor’s office. Without the tolls, the agency was missing out on money used for things like road maintenance, expansions and repaving.

The concern is that if the dollar amounts gets too high, the board will have to look at potentially scaling back or delaying projects.

“If it’s a large amount of a fiscal impact from this toll suspension, and we’ll just start looking at the projects as a board and we’ll go from there,” Parks said.

The board plans to take a look the total impact in November and decide if any projects should be put on hold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Maryland judge strikes down nation's first digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — The nation's first tax on digital advertising was struck down as unconstitutional by a Maryland judge on Monday. It's a law that attorneys for Big Tech have contended unfairly targets companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon in a separate federal case against the same law.
MARYLAND STATE
WDBO

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial...
PARKLAND, FL
WDBO

Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi's capital city without running water for several days in late summer, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tate Reeves by two Democratic officials. Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney,...
JACKSON, MS
WDBO

Abrams and Kemp clash on guns, education and the economy in Georgia debate

Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in testy exchanges Monday on questions on the economy, education and guns during the first of two scheduled debates in Georgia’s gubernatorial election. Kemp, the incumbent governor, and Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, frequently...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline's construction, state regulators said Monday. The Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDBO

Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday...
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
WDBO

Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday...
STOCKTON, CA
WDBO

Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Harvey Weinstein will be allowed to hear that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, emailed the movie magnate for advice about dealing with the media amid a scandal involving Gavin Newsom two years after Weinstein allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her, a judge ruled Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy