Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Seratones Return Home for a Special Shreveport Show

The Seratones Are Coming Home For An Epic Free Show. You know who the Seratones are right? If not you need to look up this Shreveport band as soon as possible. The Shreveport band is wonderful and everyone else agrees. Rolling Stone, Paste to Glide Magazine have all taken time to write about how amazing the Seratones are. It's not too late to get on this bandwagon, in fact, you have time to look them up and learn their song before their free show in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads

Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
10 Year Caddo Deputy Arrested For Extortion of Elderly

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator did not pull any punches when he described the character of a ten year veteran of the Caddo Sheriff's Department following the deputy's arrest. Putting it bluntly, the Sheriff said, "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior." Prator continued with, “He is an embarrassment...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Check Out All the Amazing Shows Coming Up in Shreveport

After two years of lockdowns, shutdowns, masks and restrictions, it's actually exciting to be able to enjoy live entertainment again. As a theatre performer, it's been extremely frustrating to try to have rehearsals while wearing a mask. Or going to a symphony performance and trying to enjoy the music while sitting in the house wearing a mask. Personally, I can't breathe while wearing a covering over my mouth and nose.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Creepy Historic Halloween Masks Shreveport Kids Wore

Halloween has grown to be one of the biggest holidays in America. Even though the origins of Halloween can be debated, either having its history tied to Soin/Samhain in celtic history or All Hallows' Eve, the modern day celebration is pretty well defined. Just mix candy, costumes, scary movies, and spooky sounds...boom, Halloween in 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Causes Smoke Damage

Engines from the Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet in the 7600 block of Cornelious Lane early Tuesday afternoon. Several units were on scene at the school and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, and were able to contain most of the damage to the gymnasium.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

