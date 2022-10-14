ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Ian insurance claims top half a million

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tuw0Y_0iYtH4iY00

Florida's Ian insurance claims top half a million 00:27

TALLAHASSEE - The steadily increasing numbers of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian have topped 500,000.

According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 509,197 claims had been reported as of Thursday, with estimated insured losses of nearly $5.23 billion.

The totals are expected to continue climbing as residents and businesses evaluate damage from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.

Thursday's numbers included 360,927 claims involving residential property. Other claims involved such things as auto damage. The data said 31,859 claims had been closed with payments, while 30,128 had been closed without payments.

Comments / 13

Related
L. Cane

The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Winning Mega Millions ticket for $502M jackpot sold in Florida, California

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A lucky lottery player in Florida won a share of a huge $502 million jackpot that was up for grabs during the Friday night Mega Millions jackpot drawing, officials said.One ticket sold in the Sunshine State and California matched all the winning numbers of 9, 22, 26, 41, 44, along with having the Mega Ball number of 19, according to a written statement on the Mega Millions website.According to a local report, the winning Florida ticket was sold in Fort Myers.The Mega Millions ticket that matched all of the winning jackpot numbers in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Jose, according to the California Lottery's website.The winning amount swelled to $502 million -- the eleventh largest jackpot in game history -- because of strong sales in the closing hours before the drawing. If the winners choose to take a lump sum cash payout, they will walk away with $252 million, according to the lottery statement.Officials said there were 1,054,198 winning tickets sold for the October 14 drawing, including the two jackpot-winning tickets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy