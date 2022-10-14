Each year, the Federation of New York Solid Waste Associations’ Conference with Trade Show attracts national attention and hundreds of attendees. As always, the Conference will address timely topics and trends through a diversity of expert speakers, serving as a forum for discussion and learning on the most pertinent issues—in New York as well as nationally—faced by solid waste and recycling professionals. The upcoming conference runs May 21-24, 2023 located at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing, NY. The 2023 program will put a spotlight on responding to climate change (with topics such as renewable natural gas and electric vehicles), and also feature per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination as a focus area. Abstracts are now being accepted to develop next year’s program.

