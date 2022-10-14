Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Dow Commits to Accelerating the Circular Ecosystem by Transforming Waste and Alternative Feedstock to Deliver 3 Million Metric Tons Per Year of Circular and Renewable Solutions by 2030
Dow Inc. announced that it will accelerate the sustainability targets the Company set in 2020 by expanding its Stop the Waste target to a Transform the Waste target. By 2030, Dow will transform plastic waste and other forms of alternative feedstock to commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually. To do this, Dow will expand its efforts to stop the waste by building industrial ecosystems to collect, reuse or recycle waste and expand its portfolio to meet rapidly growing demand.
Call for Abstracts for 2023 NY Annual Solid Waste & Recycling Conference
Each year, the Federation of New York Solid Waste Associations’ Conference with Trade Show attracts national attention and hundreds of attendees. As always, the Conference will address timely topics and trends through a diversity of expert speakers, serving as a forum for discussion and learning on the most pertinent issues—in New York as well as nationally—faced by solid waste and recycling professionals. The upcoming conference runs May 21-24, 2023 located at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing, NY. The 2023 program will put a spotlight on responding to climate change (with topics such as renewable natural gas and electric vehicles), and also feature per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination as a focus area. Abstracts are now being accepted to develop next year’s program.
EPA Awards Three Environmental Merit Awards to Vermont Recipients
The EPA recognized two individuals and one organization in Vermont at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England’s environment. New England’s annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who represent different approaches, but a common commitment to environmental protection.
Island Green Living Diverts 27,037 lbs. of Ocean-Bound Plastic & Aluminum With First Load to Recycling Partner PADNOS
An exciting milestone has been reached as Island Green Living’s first load of ocean-bound plastic sets sail for recycling partner, PADNOS. The ground-breaking collaboration was announced during a ribbon-cutting in February attended by Governor Albert Bryan Jr., Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, among other dignitaries. More than 27,000 lbs. of material has been collected by Island Green Living on St. John since then, including 13,906 lbs. of disposable plastics and approximately 433,300 aluminum cans. These recyclables are now heading for the Michigan-based recycler. PADNOS will then process the material and sell it to end-users where it will gain a new lease on life and fulfill the circular economy model.
bp Accelerates and Expands in Bioenergy, Agreeing to Buy Leading U.S. Biogas Company Archaea Energy
In a move that will expand and accelerate the growth of its strategic bioenergy business, bp announced that it has agreed to acquire Archaea Energy Inc., a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the U.S. Bioenergy is one of five strategic transition growth engines that bp intends to grow rapidly through this decade. bp expects investment into its transition growth businesses to reach more than 40% of its total annual capital expenditure by 2025, aiming to grow this to around 50% by 2030.
Oregon State, U.S. Dept. of Energy Researchers Take Key Step Toward Big Gains in Plastics Recycling
Researchers including an Oregon State University College of Engineering faculty member have taken a key step toward greatly expanding the range of plastics that can be recycled. The findings, published in Science, are important because plastic waste is a massive problem both globally and in the United States, where only about 5% of used plastic is recycled, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which led the study.
Anaergia Announces Expansion of Leadership Team to Support and Accelerate Global Growth
Anaergia Inc. announces the appointments of Paula Myson as Chief Financial Officer, and Hani Kaissi as Chief Development Officer, both effective October 17, 2022. Ms. Myson has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in financing and operating businesses in the energy, natural resources, and financial services industries. Most recently she was the CFO of a renewable energy company with an international portfolio of projects and operations. Prior to that she was the CFO of a publicly listed gold producer. In addition to providing financial leadership, she has been responsible for corporate development, investor relations, risk management, and information technology. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.
