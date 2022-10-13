Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Soccer Remains Unbeaten in Senior Day Draw Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- "Tough game" Those were the words of Chattanooga Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney following a scoreless draw Sunday afternoon between the Mocs and East Tennessee State in Southern Conference women's soccer action. "Tough Sunday, match," McKinney continued. "Both teams were physical; both teams wanted three points. I...
gomocs.com
Volleyball’s Gallentine Named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Chattanooga Mocs volleyball sophomore libero Paige Gallentine has been named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week following her efforts last week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Following the honor, Gallentine has now secured the weekly award for the second time this season and...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Ups Winning Streak to Four, Sweeps Alabama A&M 3-0 on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team upped its winning streak to four after sweeping Alabama A&M 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-19) in its final non-conference match of the season on Sunday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 11-12 overall this season. Alabama A&M falls to...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Conroy, Mocs Earn Win at N.C. State
CHATTANOOGA---What. A. Day. The Chattanooga Mocs followed junior Paul Conroy's lead into the first win of the season at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. It's Conroy's first collegiate win and first of first-year Coach Blaine Woodruff's tenure. What a final round for Conroy. His 10-under 62 matches the school record set by...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Women’s Golf Tied with Alabama at Mississippi State
WEST POINT, Miss.---The Chattanooga Mocs fought through a difficult day at the Ally. The ladies shot 307 and 298 for a total of 605 which is tied for seventh with Alabama. Dorota Zalewska and Megan Docherty led the squad with both ranking in the top 20. Zalewska (T12) battled through an ailment to shoot 77 and 71, while Docherty (T19) added 76 and 74. Docherty had the low 18 over the opening holes, and Zalewska added another par or better 18 in round two to pace the rise into seventh.
gomocs.com
Soccer Honors Seniors in Home Finale Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs soccer team is on a historic run through the Southern Conference and looking for its first-ever regular season title. With three games to play, the Mocs need just one more win to wrap up the regular season title. Prior to the match, the Mocs...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Men’s Golf in the Hunt at N.C. State
RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team got off to a solid start at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. The quintet started with 2-under 286 and closed with 289 for a 1-under 575 on day one at Lonnie Poole Golf Club. John Houk led...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Finishes Fall Slate at Mississippi State
STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team has one last fall exam. The ladies travel to Mississippi for the Ally at Old Waverly Club in West Point. It begins with 36 holes on Monday before a final 18 Tuesday. The travel crew...
