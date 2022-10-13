ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomocs.com

Soccer Remains Unbeaten in Senior Day Draw Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- "Tough game" Those were the words of Chattanooga Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney following a scoreless draw Sunday afternoon between the Mocs and East Tennessee State in Southern Conference women's soccer action. "Tough Sunday, match," McKinney continued. "Both teams were physical; both teams wanted three points. I...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Volleyball Ups Winning Streak to Four, Sweeps Alabama A&M 3-0 on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team upped its winning streak to four after sweeping Alabama A&M 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-19) in its final non-conference match of the season on Sunday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 11-12 overall this season. Alabama A&M falls to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Conroy, Mocs Earn Win at N.C. State

CHATTANOOGA---What. A. Day. The Chattanooga Mocs followed junior Paul Conroy's lead into the first win of the season at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. It's Conroy's first collegiate win and first of first-year Coach Blaine Woodruff's tenure. What a final round for Conroy. His 10-under 62 matches the school record set by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Women’s Golf Tied with Alabama at Mississippi State

WEST POINT, Miss.---The Chattanooga Mocs fought through a difficult day at the Ally. The ladies shot 307 and 298 for a total of 605 which is tied for seventh with Alabama. Dorota Zalewska and Megan Docherty led the squad with both ranking in the top 20. Zalewska (T12) battled through an ailment to shoot 77 and 71, while Docherty (T19) added 76 and 74. Docherty had the low 18 over the opening holes, and Zalewska added another par or better 18 in round two to pace the rise into seventh.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Soccer Honors Seniors in Home Finale Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs soccer team is on a historic run through the Southern Conference and looking for its first-ever regular season title. With three games to play, the Mocs need just one more win to wrap up the regular season title. Prior to the match, the Mocs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Men’s Golf in the Hunt at N.C. State

RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team got off to a solid start at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. The quintet started with 2-under 286 and closed with 289 for a 1-under 575 on day one at Lonnie Poole Golf Club. John Houk led...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Finishes Fall Slate at Mississippi State

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team has one last fall exam. The ladies travel to Mississippi for the Ally at Old Waverly Club in West Point. It begins with 36 holes on Monday before a final 18 Tuesday. The travel crew...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy