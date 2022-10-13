WEST POINT, Miss.---The Chattanooga Mocs fought through a difficult day at the Ally. The ladies shot 307 and 298 for a total of 605 which is tied for seventh with Alabama. Dorota Zalewska and Megan Docherty led the squad with both ranking in the top 20. Zalewska (T12) battled through an ailment to shoot 77 and 71, while Docherty (T19) added 76 and 74. Docherty had the low 18 over the opening holes, and Zalewska added another par or better 18 in round two to pace the rise into seventh.

