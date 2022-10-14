Read full article on original website
Arkansas, Auburn kickoff time set for Week 9
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.
Cali’s clutch hit lifts Cardinal squad to win
When playing for the College of Central Florida last spring in the Junior College Baseball World Series, All-American Caleb Cali was not sure of his next destination. Cali (6-3, 240), a corner infielder who started his college career at Florida State, caught Arkansas on television playing in the College World Series in Omaha and a few months later ended up in Fayetteville.
KJ Jefferson Recognized by Manning Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After leading Arkansas to a commanding 52-35 win at BYU Saturday, QB KJ Jefferson has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week. The redshirt junior tossed a career high 29 completions (29-for-40) for 367 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against BYU, which...
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
Arkansas men’s basketball begins 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll
LITTLE ROCK — For the first time in the Eric Musselman era as Head Hog, and for the first time in 28 years in the program, Arkansas men’s basketball will BEGIN a season ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. Musselman’s two previous Hoop Hogs teams ENDED their...
Home is Where the Hog is: The Isaiah Nichols Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Just nine miles down the road from Razorback Stadium at George Junior High, it was there in the front office where Hogs defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols was asked a question that would change his life. “That’s where his story really starts, here in Springdale. The...
PTN Faceoff: Which trophy game will Arkansas win this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s PTN Faceoff, Arkansas beat writer for the Southwest Times Record Christina Long and The Hawg Talk podcast host Porter Hayes discuss which trophy game the Razorbacks can win this year. Arkansas has two trophy games left this year, the Battle for...
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
Arkansas pounces on BYU momentum-changing miscue
One of the biggest momentum changing plays of Arkansas’ 52-35 win at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday was one that was not even supposed to happen. The host Cougars were leading the Razorbacks 21-17 in the second quarter when their offense lined up as if go for out on a 4th and 1 from their own 34. with just over five minutes left.
Hogs pick up win at BYU; Beat Cougars 52-35
PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Cougars strike first in this matchup as Jaren Hall throws a 4-yard pass to Issac Rex in the endzone to make it 7-0 with 5:39 left to go in the first quarter. However, the Hogs hit back before the end of quarter with a...
What to look for in ’22-23 Hoop Hogs’ second exhibition season
LITTLE ROCK — It’s rare that a team gets a second exhibition season to sort out strengths, weaknesses, and player rotations among other things, but that’s exactly what’s in store for Eric Musselman’s 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks as phase two of the games that don’t count starts this weekend and runs through the end of October.
Diamond Hogs Fall World Series opens Monday
Arkansas’ baseball program will complete its fall workouts this week with a best 2-of-3 Fall World Series at Baum Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, fresh off two wins over the Texas Rangers Instructional League last week, are set to play intersquad games Monday at 1 p.m., Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Thursday (if needed) at a time to be announced.
Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham puts up red-hot 25 points in Red team’s 64-59 win over White on Sunday at Barnhill Arena
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their second exhibition season with their annual Red-White intra-squad scrimmage on Sunday in front of an excited crowd of 5,147 fans inside venerable Barnhill Arena, and it was the Red team that defeated the White team, 64-59, as senior transfer forward Jalen Graham exploded for 25 points for the winners to lead all scorers.
WATCH: Eric Musselman and players break down Red-White game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas fans had a chance to see the men’s basketball team in action on Sunday in the Red-White game. In front of a packed crowd in Barnhill Arena, the Red team got the victory 64-59 over the White team. Hear from head coach Eric...
WATCH: Sam Pittman and players talk about win over BYU
PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down the BYU Cougars 52-35 in LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. The Hogs are now 4-3 overall on the year and still 1-3 in the SEC. Hear what Sam Pittman had to say after the game here:. Hear what KJ Jefferson,...
