Page Six

Kelsea Ballerini says decision to end her marriage to Morgan Evans was ‘rough’

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about pulling the plug on her marriage to Morgan Evans, calling the decision “rough.” As previously reported, Page Six confirmed in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage. While promoting her new album, “Subject to Change,” the 29-year-old singer told CBS Mornings that her decision to get divorced didn’t happen overnight. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker said. “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Attending CMA Awards After Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Posts

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris says that hasn’t decided if she will attend the CMA Awards. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Reveals How She’ll Feel If Her Son Pursues a Music Career

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are both singer-songwriters. They’ve written together for years and in addition to their own albums, they’ve had songs cut by musicians across the board. Toby Keith included a song that they wrote on his most recent album. They have a two-year-old son, and she doesn’t necessarily want him to follow in their footsteps. The “Circles Around This Town” singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and talked about his future.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Watch Harry Styles Hilariously Recover After Getting Hit With A Bottle During His Concert

One of the hottest concert tickets you can score this year is to Harry Styles’ Love On Tour arena shows, which are currently taking place in North America until mid-November. The star of Olivia Wilde’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling is known to put on an eventful show full of dancing, boas, proposals and sometimes dialing a crowd member’s ex. But, there are some occupational hazards, as one video hilariously illustrated.
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Miley Cyrus’ dad is engaged to a young Australian singer

Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Rae Cyrus is reportedly engaged to a young Australian singer just months after divorcing his ex-wife of 28-years, Tish Cyrus. According to The Sun, Bille Rae Cyrus recently popped the question to Sydney singer Firerose, who he met last year when they collaborated on a song called ‘New Day’.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Take A Break From Rehearsing ‘Wicked’ To Pose For Mirror Selfie Together: Photo

Ariana Grande, 28, and Cynthia Erivo, 35, have become fast friends on the set of the Wicked film adaptation. The duo posed in an adorable mirror selfie that Ariana posted to Instagram within a carousel of behind-the-scenes pics on October 11. The “7 Rings” hitmaker wore a black dress as she sat behind Cynthia, who was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, matching sweatpants, and a green beanie. Both ladies sat on the ground in what appeared to be the rehearsal studio.
CELEBRITIES

