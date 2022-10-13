ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest Surprises Fans by Performing THIS Song for the First Time in 4 Decades [WATCH]

Judas Priest is recently touring across the United States and they gave fans a massive surprise by performing a song that they haven't played in decades; what track was it?. According to NME, the metal rock band kicked off their "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" in Wallingford, Connecticut recently where they performed "Genocide" for the first time in over 40 years.
The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series

“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
Willow Smith to Quit Music So Soon? She Can See Herself Doing This More

Willow Smith could "certainly" imagine herself leaving the music industry to become a full-time author. The singer recently unveiled the novel "Black Shield Maiden," a historical epic that she co-wrote with Jess Hendel. The story follows an African warrior in the Vikings world. In an NME interview promoting her first...
Tove Lo New Music 2022 After Eloping: Singer Worried Fans No Longer Want to 'Hear' Her

Tove Lo has released her highly awaited fifth studio album, Dirt Femme. Tove Lo is a multi-platinum selling musician nominated for a GRAMMY®. Each song on the CD is accompanied with a visual "scene" showcasing Tove as a different character according to the song. Dirt Femme is Tove's most confessional album to date, transforming deeply raw confessions, emotions, memories, and experiences into irresistible dance-floor filling gems.
Noel Duggan Cause of Death: Clannad Founder Dead at 73

Irish folk band Clannad's founding member, Noel Duggan, has died at the age of 73, the group confirmed on social media. On the band's Twitter page, Clannad confirmed that Duggan died on Saturday evening. It did not disclose his exact cause of death, but the musician reportedly passed away "suddenly."
Billie Eilish Hangs Out With 'Boyfriend' Jesse Rutherford, Fans React To Age Gap

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Billie Eilish hanging out, hand-in-hand, with Jesse Rutherford, The Neighborhood's vocalist, sparking romance rumors between the two. A video of the two leaving a haunted maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles was uploaded on TikTok and has garnered over 18 thousand likes, 400 comments, and 900 shares. It was captioned with "OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights."
