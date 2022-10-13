Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Judas Priest Surprises Fans by Performing THIS Song for the First Time in 4 Decades [WATCH]
Judas Priest is recently touring across the United States and they gave fans a massive surprise by performing a song that they haven't played in decades; what track was it?. According to NME, the metal rock band kicked off their "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" in Wallingford, Connecticut recently where they performed "Genocide" for the first time in over 40 years.
musictimes.com
Beyoncé, Cardi B Friendship: Singer’s Heartwarming Birthday Gift for Rapper Revealed
Cardi B recently celebrated her birthday and aside from her fans, there were also big celebrities who sent their well wishes to the rapper including Beyoncé; what did the pop star give the rapper for her celebration?. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker shared a...
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
musictimes.com
What Was Joyce Sims Cause of Death? 'Come Into My Life' Hitmaker Dead at 63
"Come Into My Life" hitmaker Joyce Sims died at the age of 63. Sims family, according to Deadline, confirmed the death of the R&B singer. Her friends also shared the saddening news online after details about her passing emerged. CJ Carlos, an event organizer who also worked at Chelsea Football...
Drew Scott Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind the Cradle in Son Parker James’ Nursery
Property Brothers star Drew Scott added sentimental personal touches to his son Parker’s nursery. The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed that one of the pieces of furniture in the room once belonged to the new dad and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. In a video shared...
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
25 Badly-Cast Older/Younger Versions Of Characters That Honestly Just Confused Me
Slapping on some makeup and copying a hair color does NOT make up for bad casting!
musictimes.com
Patti LuPone Quitting Broadway, Gives Up Equity Card After 'Hadestown' Controversy?
Heads up, Broadway fans! Patti LuPone is making a huge decision about her illustrious career in theatre, probably stemming from a recent debacle that happened on Broadway last week. In an explosive tweet, the Tony royalty has dropped some big news for her followers. "Quite a week on Broadway, seeing...
The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series
“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
musictimes.com
Willow Smith to Quit Music So Soon? She Can See Herself Doing This More
Willow Smith could "certainly" imagine herself leaving the music industry to become a full-time author. The singer recently unveiled the novel "Black Shield Maiden," a historical epic that she co-wrote with Jess Hendel. The story follows an African warrior in the Vikings world. In an NME interview promoting her first...
musictimes.com
Tove Lo New Music 2022 After Eloping: Singer Worried Fans No Longer Want to 'Hear' Her
Tove Lo has released her highly awaited fifth studio album, Dirt Femme. Tove Lo is a multi-platinum selling musician nominated for a GRAMMY®. Each song on the CD is accompanied with a visual "scene" showcasing Tove as a different character according to the song. Dirt Femme is Tove's most confessional album to date, transforming deeply raw confessions, emotions, memories, and experiences into irresistible dance-floor filling gems.
Offset’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children & Their Mothers
Offset is a father of five, who shares his kids with four different women. He welcomed his first son when he was 17 and his youngest child was born in 2021. The rapper named his debut solo album Father Of Four (2019) in honor of his kids. Rapper Offset, 30,...
musictimes.com
Noel Duggan Cause of Death: Clannad Founder Dead at 73
Irish folk band Clannad's founding member, Noel Duggan, has died at the age of 73, the group confirmed on social media. On the band's Twitter page, Clannad confirmed that Duggan died on Saturday evening. It did not disclose his exact cause of death, but the musician reportedly passed away "suddenly."
musictimes.com
Loretta Lynn Dead But Her Music Is Still Alive After Unreleased Songs 'Worth $20M' Are Discovered
Loretta Lynn died at the age of 91 early this month, but there's no stopping her from singing. According to Radar Online, the country singer will release new songs following her death on October 4. She is said to have left behind a large collection of successful tunes and a compilation worth more than five LPs.
musictimes.com
Billie Eilish Hangs Out With 'Boyfriend' Jesse Rutherford, Fans React To Age Gap
Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Billie Eilish hanging out, hand-in-hand, with Jesse Rutherford, The Neighborhood's vocalist, sparking romance rumors between the two. A video of the two leaving a haunted maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles was uploaded on TikTok and has garnered over 18 thousand likes, 400 comments, and 900 shares. It was captioned with "OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights."
Comments / 0