50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate
Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”
After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Domestic Violence Case Against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Dropped Due to Rapper Not Cooperating with Prosecutors
The domestic violence case against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been tossed out. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed, which included a domestic violence charge, and was tossed out because 69 would not cooperate with law enforcement. According to Jade’s attorney Steven Bell, prosecutors reviewed the case and...
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
50 Cent Trolls 25-Year-Old Son, Marquise, After Being Offered $6700 For A Sit-Down
After being offered a month's worth of child support by his son to have a personal conversation, 50 Cent trolls him on social media. The post 50 Cent Trolls 25-Year-Old Son, Marquise, After Being Offered $6700 For A Sit-Down appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’
Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
Lil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After Arrest
Lil Zay Osama wants to bring in the big guns. Lil Zay Osama has found himself in a tough spot. The Chicago rapper’s year was looking pretty good until he was arrested in New York after he allegedly left a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber a couple weeks ago.
Boosie Badazz: 'No Rapper In History Raised More Street N-ggas Than Me'
Boosie Badazz has claimed “no rapper in history raised more street n-ggas than me.”. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the claim in a recent interview with VladTV, during which DJ Vlad brought up Kodak Black paying tribute to him on his 2021 song “Too Boosie.”. “Ain’t nobody...
The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists
If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
Lil Baby Says “Heyy” To Money, Women, And Clones In New Music Video
Lil Baby is welcoming all the good things life has to offer in his new music video for “Heyy.” In the Ivan Berrios-directed visual, the 27-year-old sits at a wooden desk loaded with stacks of cash while a horde of beautiful women surrounds him before later standing amongst several of his clones. At one point, the Atlanta rapper is even encircled by alligators but stands strong through it all.More from VIBE.comLil Baby, Nicki Minaj, And More Appear In New 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II' TrailerLil Baby Updates Fans On Upcoming Album 'It's Only Me'Lil Baby Stars In New AXE...
Pink Sweat$ Taps A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For “Lay Up N’ Chill” Single
Pop star Pink Sweat$ has had a busy 2022 so far, as he just wrapped up a tour in Asia and dropped his 8-track project Pink Moon back in January. To keep that momentum going, the Philly native has teamed up with the Bronx’s own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a new track titled “Lay Up N’ Chill,” which is equal parts sultry and relaxing.
