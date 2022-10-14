ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments

50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’

Ashanti has seemingly responded to Irv Gotti‘s recent comments about her on a remix of Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On.”. The former Murder Inc. singer features on a new version of Puff Daddy’s single alongside Bryson Tiller and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, which was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97. On it, she appears to call Gotti “obsessed” for repeatedly talking about her in interviews.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists

If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Lil Baby Says “Heyy” To Money, Women, And Clones In New Music Video

Lil Baby is welcoming all the good things life has to offer in his new music video for “Heyy.” In the Ivan Berrios-directed visual, the 27-year-old sits at a wooden desk loaded with stacks of cash while a horde of beautiful women surrounds him before later standing amongst several of his clones. At one point, the Atlanta rapper is even encircled by alligators but stands strong through it all.More from VIBE.comLil Baby, Nicki Minaj, And More Appear In New 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II' TrailerLil Baby Updates Fans On Upcoming Album 'It's Only Me'Lil Baby Stars In New AXE...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pink Sweat$ Taps A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For “Lay Up N’ Chill” Single

Pop star Pink Sweat$ has had a busy 2022 so far, as he just wrapped up a tour in Asia and dropped his 8-track project Pink Moon back in January. To keep that momentum going, the Philly native has teamed up with the Bronx’s own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a new track titled “Lay Up N’ Chill,” which is equal parts sultry and relaxing.
MUSIC

