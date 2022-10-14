Read full article on original website
shuntonya Scruggs
1d ago
Ummm no!I’m bipolar type 1And it’s controllable Not an excuse!!Take ya meds and get a dam gripYe just outspoken and don’t give a dam
Brianna
20h ago
No I'm bi polar with PTSD and epilepsy. Yes not being on his meds may make his behavior more erratic. But he is a grown man and he knows what he is saying. I think he just feels he is Ye and can do and say whatever he pleases.
Just me
1d ago
No, bipolar disorder is not a good reason. I'm bipolar as well and I now try to recognize when I'm being ridiculous and get a grip. It can be somewhat controllable if you are aware that you are bipolar. Of course you have to want to behave better and I don't know if Kanye wants that.
