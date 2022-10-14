ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

Princess Kate Dazzled in a Royal Blue Vintage Chanel Blazer for Her Latest Engagement

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLEhS_0iYsuiZ900

Princess Kate has done it again.

The Princess of Wales brought out her iconic blazer-and-tailored-pants uniform once more for her latest joint engagement with Prince William , and she nailed it like the pro she is.

This time, she left her impressive collection of Alexander McQueen and Zara jackets at home, and instead dazzled in a vintage royal blue Chanel blazer from 1995. That exact one is sold out (though you can get on the waitlist), and I found a similar one at Farfetch if you're looking to treat yourself.

The description for Kate's jacket reads, "Coco Chanel introduced business wear for women after a tumultuous moment in world history.

"Chanel’s tweed skirt suits became a symbol of power and change. A refreshed version of the style is presented with this double-breasted jacket, made of a cotton-wool blend in a deep shade of cobalt blue."

BTW, if you love emulating Kate's royal style but don't have a cool $4k to spare, you'll be glad to know the lapis lazuli necklace she paired with it comes at a much less steep $185 from British label Astley Clarke .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGU2n_0iYsuiZ900

Chanel 1995 CC-buttons Bouclé Double-Breasted Blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDXrv_0iYsuiZ900

Astley Clarke Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant

The princess finished off the look with wide navy tailored pants, and swapped her trusty pointy stilettos for chunky-heeled booties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evLvU_0iYsuiZ900

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

William and Kate stepped out to visit the Coach Core charity in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, where they met volunteers and participated in some friendly sports games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGk4N_0iYsuiZ900

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Royal Foundation launched Coach Core in 2012, the year of the London Olympics, to "provide social mobility through coaching apprenticeships."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOtfE_0iYsuiZ900

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Waleses took to Instagram to commemorate their visit.

"Skills for sport, work and life," they wrote.

"10 years of @wearecoachcoreuk

"10 years supporting disadvantaged young people

"10 years of sports coaching apprenticeships, re-engaging with education and increasing activity levels in local communities

"Here’s to many more years of celebrating Coach Core’s legacy and impact."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmPvD_0iYsuiZ900

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party

Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Elle

Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris

On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue

Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show

Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Is a Vision in Crystal-Embellished Catsuit with Built-in Boots & Clear Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell brought sparkles to the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear Show today, in London. The supermodel walked the runway in a one-piece crystal-embellished outfit and was photographed wearing the same look as she exit the fashion event. Campbell’s catsuit featured long sleeves and was completely covered in brown, black, and white sequins with explosive patterns. The outfit featured cutouts on the shoulders as well as the thighs. Shed added large drop earrings to the look and wore her hair down in tight waves. The garment covered Campbell’s body from shoulders to toes. The piece included built-in boots, which appeared to be pointed-toe...
Footwear News

Katharine McPhee Revamps All-Black Outfit with Fendi Skirt, Chanel Choker & $90 Sandals at Imagine Ball 2022

Katharine McPhee mixed logos with easygoing separates at the 2022 Imagine Ball. While arriving at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club on Sunday night with husband David Foster, the Style Award-winning musician posed in a black knit crop top and midi skirt. Her satin Fendi skirt was covered in the brand’s “FF” monogram, punctuated by a bright orange clutch with a beaded top handle. Her outfit was complete with two thin bangles and tubular huggie earrings in mixed gold and silver metals. She also paired her ensemble with a $2,650 leather choker from Chanel’s Fall 2022 collection, which featured a row of gold...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Glamour

Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer From the ’90s

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, made a foray into the world of vintage earlier this year, opting for a series of preloved pieces while touring the Caribbean in March. But today the royal stepped out in what is arguably her best vintage look to date, in the form of a Chanel tweed jacket in cobalt blue that dates back to 1995.
tatler.com

The Princess of Wales has a supermodel moment in vintage Chanel blazer

With an eye for bold colour and sharp tailoring, the Princess of Wales has earned her place among the ranks of society’s most celebrated style stars. This week, Kate turned heads during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, opting for a ’90s Chanel jacket in an eye-catching cobalt blue.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
WWD

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2023

Elie Saab ventured into new materials this season, exploring crochet in crisp whites on miniskirts, jackets, halter tops and gowns. He also lightened up sweatshirts and bomber jackets with lace fronts and floral appliqués, and worked with a sheer silk and tweed pattern. Other looks were in crisp cotton, a burst of white light, to open the show. It was a casual departure for the couturier, and the crispness was heightened by the stark white room of the Palais de Tokyo.
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
Footwear News

Miranda Cosgrove Revives the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Sweatshirt Dress & Platform Boots

Miranda Cosgrove embraced “no pants” dressing while preparing her next outfit. During a fitting with stylist Jessica Paster, the “iCarly” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram in an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress. The light gray piece featured long sleeves, as well as multicolored lettering on its front. A thin gold necklace and drop earrings completed her look. The star’s short ensemble continued the “no pants” style of dressing, where oversized knitwear and shirts are paired with thigh-length skirts or shorts — or worn by themselves — to mimic the appearance of being pants-less. View this post on...
Footwear News

Laura Dern Sparkles in Sequin Overcoat & Leather Heels at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Laura Dern was one of many celebrities to attend Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 show at the Huntington Library yesterday in San Marino, Calif. Dern suited up for the occasion, taking a chance on a black and white sequined look and shiny shoes. The “Jurassic Park” actress outfit consisted of a formal crisp white button-down shirt tucked into pleated black slacks. Overtop the collared tee, Dern wore a floor-length black sequin overcoat with long sleeves, of which she rolled up for a more casual look. Dern fastened a loose black tie around her neck and carried a leather metallic clutch for good measure,...
SAN MARINO, CA
Footwear News

Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers

Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

924
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy