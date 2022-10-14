Princess Kate Dazzled in a Royal Blue Vintage Chanel Blazer for Her Latest Engagement

Princess Kate has done it again.

The Princess of Wales brought out her iconic blazer-and-tailored-pants uniform once more for her latest joint engagement with Prince William , and she nailed it like the pro she is.

This time, she left her impressive collection of Alexander McQueen and Zara jackets at home, and instead dazzled in a vintage royal blue Chanel blazer from 1995. That exact one is sold out (though you can get on the waitlist), and I found a similar one at Farfetch if you're looking to treat yourself.

The description for Kate's jacket reads, "Coco Chanel introduced business wear for women after a tumultuous moment in world history.

"Chanel’s tweed skirt suits became a symbol of power and change. A refreshed version of the style is presented with this double-breasted jacket, made of a cotton-wool blend in a deep shade of cobalt blue."

BTW, if you love emulating Kate's royal style but don't have a cool $4k to spare, you'll be glad to know the lapis lazuli necklace she paired with it comes at a much less steep $185 from British label Astley Clarke .

Chanel 1995 CC-buttons Bouclé Double-Breasted Blazer

Astley Clarke Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant

The princess finished off the look with wide navy tailored pants, and swapped her trusty pointy stilettos for chunky-heeled booties.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

William and Kate stepped out to visit the Coach Core charity in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, where they met volunteers and participated in some friendly sports games.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Royal Foundation launched Coach Core in 2012, the year of the London Olympics, to "provide social mobility through coaching apprenticeships."

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The Waleses took to Instagram to commemorate their visit.

"Skills for sport, work and life," they wrote.

"10 years of @wearecoachcoreuk

"10 years supporting disadvantaged young people

"10 years of sports coaching apprenticeships, re-engaging with education and increasing activity levels in local communities

"Here’s to many more years of celebrating Coach Core’s legacy and impact."