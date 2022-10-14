ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp requests £30m bid for 'The Ghanian Sadio Mané'

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2Yxr_0iYsud9W00

Liverpool are set to table a bid for a young star described by some to be "the Ghanian Sadio Mané".

The Reds have endured a tough start to the season, winning just twice in their opening eight games and stuttering once more at the weekend after defeat to Arsenal. This Sunday sees Jurgen Klopp's side take on Manchester City, who could go 16 points ahead of their Merseyside rivals with a win.

Many believe the loss of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich over the summer has been felt – though reports now suggest that Klopp has given the green light for a bid to sign the next superstar African winger to follow in Mané's footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11837e_0iYsud9W00

Sadio Mané left Liverpool for Bayern Munich over the summer – and the Reds haven't been the same since (Image credit: Getty)

Spanish news outlet Nacional says that the German boss has requested to the Liverpool hierarchy that the club make a move for Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Sulemana is just 20 years old and moved to Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 last year for €20 million from Nordsjaelland. While in Denmark, the youngster received the No.10 shirt following the move of Mohammed Kudus to Ajax – Kudus has already scored a worldie against Liverpool in the Champions League this year – while Sulemana's exit became a Danish leagues transfer record.

The Ghanaian international is right-footed, like Mané, and similarly to the former Anfield hero, can play right, left or centrally across the front three. His preference, however, is to slot in on the left hand side.

With the Reds having bought Darwin Nunez as the new No.9 for the side over the summer, Klopp has the option to play Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the other slots of his front three – while youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho can also feature in attack. The Merseysiders have also been linked to Kylian Mbappe in recent days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHL1o_0iYsud9W00

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been a big hit at Rennes (Image credit: Getty)

Still under 21, this signing could be one for the future but given Klopp's keenness to play the likes of Elliott, Carvalho and Curtis Jones from a young age, there's still a chance Sulemana could feature right away after signing. It's thought that Rennes would demand around £30m for the forward.

Sulemana is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt .

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, with a deal now potentially more likely after Bayern Munich ruled themselves out of signing the Borussia Dortmund and England star . It's also been reported that they're keeping tabs on Bayern and Germany hotshot Jamal Musiala .

In other transfer news, the Reds are said to be interested in an MLS wonderkid and a striker dubbed 'the next Erling Haaland' .

Meanwhile, in an effort to get his struggling side clicking again, Jurgen Klopp has made quite a radical tactical change: could 4-4-2 be the way forward for Liverpool ?

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
Daily Mail

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second

Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Paul Pogba's possible return to training with Juventus could be a major boon for France

Paul Pogba could be back from injury sooner than expected. The French midfielder could return to training with Juventus within the next week according to L'Equipe. After moving back to Juventus from Manchester United during the summer, Pogba has yet to make an appearance for the club this season due to being sidelined with a knee injury that might have seen him miss the World Cup for France, but things could be looking up for club and country.
NBC Sports

Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red

LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
The Independent

I went over the top in the moment – Jurgen Klopp admits he deserved red card

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted he “went over the top” and “lost it” so fully deserved his red card in his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.The Reds boss was furious referee Anthony Taylor had not given a foul on goalscorer Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva late in the game but his anger, also directed at the assistant referee just yards from the incident, saw him dismissed from the touchline.Anfield’s technical area had been a fiery place, with City boss Pep Guardiola apoplectic that Phil Foden’s earlier goal had been overturned by Taylor after VAR advised him to view the...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

137
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy