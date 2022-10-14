Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp requests £30m bid for 'The Ghanian Sadio Mané'

Liverpool are set to table a bid for a young star described by some to be "the Ghanian Sadio Mané".

The Reds have endured a tough start to the season, winning just twice in their opening eight games and stuttering once more at the weekend after defeat to Arsenal. This Sunday sees Jurgen Klopp's side take on Manchester City, who could go 16 points ahead of their Merseyside rivals with a win.

Many believe the loss of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich over the summer has been felt – though reports now suggest that Klopp has given the green light for a bid to sign the next superstar African winger to follow in Mané's footsteps.

Sadio Mané left Liverpool for Bayern Munich over the summer – and the Reds haven't been the same since (Image credit: Getty)

Spanish news outlet Nacional says that the German boss has requested to the Liverpool hierarchy that the club make a move for Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Sulemana is just 20 years old and moved to Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 last year for €20 million from Nordsjaelland. While in Denmark, the youngster received the No.10 shirt following the move of Mohammed Kudus to Ajax – Kudus has already scored a worldie against Liverpool in the Champions League this year – while Sulemana's exit became a Danish leagues transfer record.

The Ghanaian international is right-footed, like Mané, and similarly to the former Anfield hero, can play right, left or centrally across the front three. His preference, however, is to slot in on the left hand side.

With the Reds having bought Darwin Nunez as the new No.9 for the side over the summer, Klopp has the option to play Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the other slots of his front three – while youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho can also feature in attack. The Merseysiders have also been linked to Kylian Mbappe in recent days.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been a big hit at Rennes (Image credit: Getty)

Still under 21, this signing could be one for the future but given Klopp's keenness to play the likes of Elliott, Carvalho and Curtis Jones from a young age, there's still a chance Sulemana could feature right away after signing. It's thought that Rennes would demand around £30m for the forward.

Sulemana is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt .

