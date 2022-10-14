Ballon d'Or 2022 power rankings: Karim Benzema ironed-on favourite ahead of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Mo Salah

The Ballon d'Or 2022 will be awarded on Monday 17 October with Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema the hot-favourite to scoop the prestigious individual men's award.

This year marks the first in which the trophy will be awarded for performances in the previous season, rather than the calendar year, which explains the relatively early ceremony. A hundred journalists will cast their votes – from FIFA's top-ranked century of nations – while the women's award will be voted for by journalists from the top 50.

So aside from Benzema, who are the movers and shakers for the top men's prize?

Who are the favourites for the Ballon d'Or?

According to the bookies, there can only be one winner. Karim Benzema was utterly ridiculous last season, collecting top-scorer gongs for La Liga and the Champions League (thanks to a combined 42 goals across the competitions) as Real Madrid did the double. His goalscoring exploits en route to European glory will go down in legend: hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the knockouts, along with a brace against Man City at the Etihad in the semis.

Benzema was a part of France's Nations League win, too, with a goal in the final, and is the favourite for the Ballon d'Or with the bookies.

If the gong was given on current form, there'd be no seeing past Man City's new weapon of mass destruction. The Norwegian has made mincemeat of Premier League defenders in the early stages of the season, scoring a silly number of goals.

It isn't awarded on current form, however, but on performances last season. Therefore, Haaland is second-favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or, thanks to his 29 strikes in 30 Borussia Dortmund outings last term. He might be a shoo-in for the prize next year.

PSG's European exit last term has dented Kylian Mbappe's dreams of the golden ball and unfortunately, he'll only be trying his damnedest to drag France to another World Cup title after the Ballon d'Or has been awarded.

Mbappe at least has an ace up his sleeve, in that his Nations League final decided one 2021/22 trophy. Another, was bagged as PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title.

If this award was chosen on ability and talent alone, then Mbappe would surely be in the top two. But you need more than talent to win this prize.

He might have stumbled into this season, but Mo bagged another astonishing haul for Liverpool last term. The Egyptian scored 23 Premier League goals and added a further 14 assists in the English top-flight as the Reds finished just behind champions Man City.

The forward was less crucial in Liverpool's two cup wins, playing just three matches and failing to score across the club's successful FA and Carabao Cup campaigns. The bookies see him as an outside bet.

Lewandowski bowed out at Bayern with a brilliant 50 strikes in 46 appearances last term. He was crucial, once again, in delivering a Bundesliga title to the German giants, before flying the nest to Barcelona this season.

For some, the Pole missing out on the last two awards – one due to COVID, one due to Lionel Messi – is a great injustice that needs correcting. But he might have to wait another year.