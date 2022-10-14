ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

enid.org

Railroad Crossing Closure on North 30th for Crossing Repairs

ENID, OK (October 17, 2022) – Beginning on Monday, October 17th, a portion of North 30th Street will be closed at the northern railroad tracks between East Willow Road and East Chestnut Avenue to allow rail crews to make repairs to the railroad track crossing. This work is expected to...
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Oct. 13-16

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:10 a.m. police arrested Michael David James, 39, on drug charges at 1st and Albany. At 6:59 a.m. police took a report on a hit and run at Century Products. At 10:04 a.m. authorities responded to Community Place Apartments for...
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning

STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two in critical condition after deadly Stillwater crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash that occurred Saturday morning near State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) and Country Club Road, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, October, 15. According to SPD,...
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Noble County collision

Two drivers were injured in a personal injury collision occurring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at approximately 4:13 p.m. on US177 and Tumbleweed Road, approximately six miles east of Redrock in Noble County. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Brandon Focht male, age 30, of Stillwater was travelling southbound on US-177. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Marion Brien female, age 80, of Blackburn was…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
NORMAN, OK

