enid.org
Railroad Crossing Closure on North 30th for Crossing Repairs
ENID, OK (October 17, 2022) – Beginning on Monday, October 17th, a portion of North 30th Street will be closed at the northern railroad tracks between East Willow Road and East Chestnut Avenue to allow rail crews to make repairs to the railroad track crossing. This work is expected to...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Oct. 13-16
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:10 a.m. police arrested Michael David James, 39, on drug charges at 1st and Albany. At 6:59 a.m. police took a report on a hit and run at Century Products. At 10:04 a.m. authorities responded to Community Place Apartments for...
KOCO
Edmond police confirm local gas station has been target for thieves
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police confirmed a local gas station has been a target for thieves. Card skimmers are on the rise and the trend can be seen across the metro. A local 7-11 was one of the targets. Swiping a card and filling up your tank, which is...
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
ocolly.com
Two killed, others in critical condition in fatal crash on Highway 51
Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the driver of the Mustang and the passenger of the Mustang. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the Stillwater Police Department reported a fatal car crash on the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Country Club Road. The incident happened when a white...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two in critical condition after deadly Stillwater crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash that occurred Saturday morning near State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) and Country Club Road, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, October, 15. According to SPD,...
pdjnews.com
Noble County collision
Two drivers were injured in a personal injury collision occurring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at approximately 4:13 p.m. on US177 and Tumbleweed Road, approximately six miles east of Redrock in Noble County. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Brandon Focht male, age 30, of Stillwater was travelling southbound on US-177. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Marion Brien female, age 80, of Blackburn was…
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
“This is no condition for children to be in,” Enid woman arrested after kids found living in ‘uninhabitable’ trailer
An Enid woman is facing child neglect charges after her children were found living in a trailer behind a home in deplorable conditions, police say.
KOCO
Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
News On 6
Sheriff: Canadian County Jail Riot Was Caused By Inmates Wanting More Breakfast
A corrections officer was injured during an incident Sunday morning at the Canadian County Jail, according to authorities. The Canadian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the inmates at the jail complained about not being served enough food at breakfast. The inmates then assaulted a corrections officer, took his defense spray...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Two arrested for allegedly chaining teen with special needs to couch
An Enid mother and grandmother are facing felony charges after allegedly chaining a 17-year-old with special needs to a recliner couch.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
