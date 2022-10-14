ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won't pardon marijuana convictions

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won't issue blanket pardons for those with state-level charges of possession of marijuana, despite President Joe Biden's request for governors to do so. Biden had announced earlier this month that he is pardoning people with such federal convictions, a move that could help more than 6,500 people across the country, and encouraged governors to follow his lead at the state level. ...
Over-the-counter hearing aids now available in Ohio following federal change

Throughout Ohio and the United States, hearing aids can be bought and sold without a prescription as of Monday. In August, the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would allow hearing aids to be purchased over-the-counter as of Oct. 17. The decision followed months of debate and a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden urging the FDA and HHS to allow the sale of hearing aids without a prescription.
Medical debt is crushing hardworking American families

We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including many Coloradans. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It’s stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children’s education. It’s forcing patients...
