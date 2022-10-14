ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goss: Fed will continue to apply the brakes, may change target

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss saw the latest inflation numbers as further evidence that the Federal Reserve will continue to try to apply the brakes to the American economy. "The inflation rate is declining, but not as fast as we expected," Goss said. "With the Federal...
EPA to ban flea, tick collars linked to brain damage in children

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced last week. The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according...
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available

To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

