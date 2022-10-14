Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Related
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
Judge Campaign Debate Tackles “Caring” Mission
Voters who make it to the 10th line of the election ballot on Nov. 8 will continue a tradition dating back to 1666: Electing New Haven’s probate judge. And they will have a choice. Two candidates are vying for the chance to succeed retiring New Haven Probate Judge Clifton...
Hartford gets $2M in federal funds to use on police tech for anonymous reporting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will receive about $2 million of federal funds to use on technology to make it easier for citizens to communicate anonymously with police, according to an announcement Monday. The funds will come from the Safer Communities Act. Officials hope that the technology will prevent shootings. The technology […]
trumbulltimes.com
Security cameras at center of latest Derby City Hall kerfuffle
DERBY — A missing DVR box connected to a security camera has led to the latest blowup in Derby City Hall, with Town Clerk Marc Garofalo stating Chief of Staff Walt Mayhew committed an "unfathomable" overstep of his authority. “You took a piece of city owned equipment out of...
darientimes.com
Madison Center Project gets a boost with $1 M in state grants; to fund streetscape improvements
MADISON — Downtown is going to get a facelift with the recent award of $1 million in state grants. As part of the Madison Center Project plan, the recent influx of funds will pay for streetscape improvements, including removal and burying overhead utilities, additional sidewalks and crosswalks and continuation of the downtown median.
Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal
The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
Eyewitness News
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
Weird Ways We Know It’s Going to Be a Bad Winter in Waterbury
Are we going to get hammered by nasty weather this winter in Connecticut? The weather authorities, all the big boys: The Farmer's Almanac, AccuWeather, NOAA, etc. have all issued dire predictions for winter 22-23. Waterbury already knew that. There are a few weird ways that us Brass City folk can...
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
darientimes.com
Police say 9 hurt when train hits semi in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train hit a tractor-trailer Monday whose operator had driven to a rail crossing after leaving the scene of an earlier crash, transit authorities said. Nine train passengers suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Metro-North Railroad...
laconiadailysun.com
Shonda Rhimes 'buys an 11-bedroom mansion in Connecticut'
Shonda Rhimes has spent $15.17 million on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut. The 52-year-old TV screenwriter has bought the spectacular, 11-bedroom property from the founders of the Melissa and Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein.
recordpatriot.com
Garden honoring Hamden homicide victims would be 'a place for you to know that my son lived'
HAMDEN — In New Haven’s Botanical Garden of Healing, a brick walkway tucked below the rising face of West Rock bears the names of hundreds of victims of gun violence in the city. But because Kaymar Tanner was killed in Hamden, his name isn’t on it. “You...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Making sense of the senseless in Bristol
As of this writing, there’s little understanding why a Bristol man opened fire on responding police officers late Wednesday, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. All we know is that this is a tragedy of immense proportions, the likes of which Connecticut hasn’t seen in years.
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Actions and results matter, so I'm voting for Himes
In the recent debate, Rep. Jim Himes demonstrated why he won Darien and the rest of the district in 2020. His accomplishments are making a genuine difference in Fairfield County: Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, lowering healthcare costs for all of us; Boosting manufacturing of semiconductors here at home so we can compete with China; The largest investment in our infrastructure in over 50 years; and tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Rep. Himes also just received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
Comments / 0