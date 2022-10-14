ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Security cameras at center of latest Derby City Hall kerfuffle

DERBY — A missing DVR box connected to a security camera has led to the latest blowup in Derby City Hall, with Town Clerk Marc Garofalo stating Chief of Staff Walt Mayhew committed an "unfathomable" overstep of his authority. “You took a piece of city owned equipment out of...
DERBY, CT
New Haven Independent

Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal

The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals

The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

Police say 9 hurt when train hits semi in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train hit a tractor-trailer Monday whose operator had driven to a rail crossing after leaving the scene of an earlier crash, transit authorities said. Nine train passengers suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Metro-North Railroad...
WATERBURY, CT
laconiadailysun.com

Shonda Rhimes 'buys an 11-bedroom mansion in Connecticut'

Shonda Rhimes has spent $15.17 million on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut. The 52-year-old TV screenwriter has bought the spectacular, 11-bedroom property from the founders of the Melissa and Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: Making sense of the senseless in Bristol

As of this writing, there’s little understanding why a Bristol man opened fire on responding police officers late Wednesday, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. All we know is that this is a tragedy of immense proportions, the likes of which Connecticut hasn’t seen in years.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
darientimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Actions and results matter, so I'm voting for Himes

In the recent debate, Rep. Jim Himes demonstrated why he won Darien and the rest of the district in 2020. His accomplishments are making a genuine difference in Fairfield County: Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, lowering healthcare costs for all of us; Boosting manufacturing of semiconductors here at home so we can compete with China; The largest investment in our infrastructure in over 50 years; and tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Rep. Himes also just received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign.
DARIEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

