In the recent debate, Rep. Jim Himes demonstrated why he won Darien and the rest of the district in 2020. His accomplishments are making a genuine difference in Fairfield County: Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, lowering healthcare costs for all of us; Boosting manufacturing of semiconductors here at home so we can compete with China; The largest investment in our infrastructure in over 50 years; and tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Rep. Himes also just received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign.

DARIEN, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO