Raleigh shooting update: North Carolina officials identify victims, including police officer and boy, 16

North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News.
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old in Johnston County finds loaded gun in dad's truck, kills himself
A 2-year-old in Johnston County got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Arrests made in deadly Southern Pines gas station shooting
Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.
Raleigh shooting: District Attorney plans to charge 15-year-old suspect as an adult
A Raleigh-area district attorney will file adult charges against the 15-year-old male suspect who is accused of killing five people on Thursday.
Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
1 dead in early morning double shooting in Selma
Two people were shot in Selma early in the morning, according to investigators.
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.
